Halsey's Baby Is Already A Member Of The BTS Army

16 June 2021, 12:09 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 12:12

Halsey supports BTS online and claims her baby feels the same
Halsey supports BTS online and claims her baby feels the same. Picture: Halsey/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Halsey supported the BTS boys once again online – and her unborn baby is already a fan!

Halsey is no stranger to gushing about BTS online, now she's supporting their latest business collaboration... and so is her baby bump!

On Tuesday, the pregnant singer shared her excitement online as she bought the highly-anticiptad BTS meal from McDonald's.

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

She took to Instagram to show off the purchase...

Halsey told followers that 'baby' is also a member of the ARMY
Halsey told followers that 'baby' is also a member of the ARMY. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

The star posted to her 24.6 million followers on Instagram, sharing a picture of her envy-inducing takeaway.

She captioned the snack snap: "baby is army" – clearly, you're never too young to join the BTS Army!

The mum-to-be might soon have competition when it comes to being the biggest K-Pop fan...

Halsey couldn't help but post her excitement online
Halsey couldn't help but post her excitement online. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Hasley's relationship with BTS has been going strong since 2017 with both parties publicly supporting their respective projects online.

The famous friendship evolved into a working relationship when the musicians collaborated in 2019 on the mega-smash hit 'Boy With Luv'.

So it came as no surprise when the ‘You Should Be Sad’ songstress shared her joy over the band's newest business venture.

BTS launched their own collaboration with McDonald's in May
BTS launched their own collaboration with McDonald's in May. Picture: Getty

If we weren't already jealous that the band's meal wasn't available in UK stores, then certainly are now!

We can't wait to wait for the BTS Army to gain its newest member!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande shared a look at her wedding ring for the first time

Ariana Grande Shares First Glimpse Of Wedding Ring From Dalton Gomez

Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi's picture had fans questioning their height

Justin Bieber’s And Kid Laroi’s Height Difference In Their Photo Together Is So Confusing

Cheryl is said to have been vocal in guiding Liam Payne through Maya Henry split

Cheryl Was Liam Payne’s ‘Voice Of Reason’ In Maya Henry Split Amid Their 'Close' Bond

Camila Cabello gets candid about mental health in Instagram interview

Camila Cabello Gets Candid In Interview With Mental Health Advocate

The latest on Lizzo and Chris Evans

The Lizzo And Chris Evans Update We All Needed

Michael Griffiths had to dash to A&E

Love Island Star Michael Griffiths Dashes To A&E As His Throat Closes Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album