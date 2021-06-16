Halsey's Baby Is Already A Member Of The BTS Army

Halsey supports BTS online and claims her baby feels the same. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey supported the BTS boys once again online – and her unborn baby is already a fan!

Halsey is no stranger to gushing about BTS online, now she's supporting their latest business collaboration... and so is her baby bump!

On Tuesday, the pregnant singer shared her excitement online as she bought the highly-anticiptad BTS meal from McDonald's.

She took to Instagram to show off the purchase...

Halsey told followers that 'baby' is also a member of the ARMY. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

The star posted to her 24.6 million followers on Instagram, sharing a picture of her envy-inducing takeaway.

She captioned the snack snap: "baby is army" – clearly, you're never too young to join the BTS Army!

The mum-to-be might soon have competition when it comes to being the biggest K-Pop fan...

Halsey couldn't help but post her excitement online. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Hasley's relationship with BTS has been going strong since 2017 with both parties publicly supporting their respective projects online.

The famous friendship evolved into a working relationship when the musicians collaborated in 2019 on the mega-smash hit 'Boy With Luv'.

So it came as no surprise when the ‘You Should Be Sad’ songstress shared her joy over the band's newest business venture.

BTS launched their own collaboration with McDonald's in May. Picture: Getty

If we weren't already jealous that the band's meal wasn't available in UK stores, then certainly are now!

We can't wait to wait for the BTS Army to gain its newest member!

