Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty / Halsey/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, but does she know the sex of her first child and when is her due date? Here are all the details on the ‘Without Me’ singer’s pregnancy.

Halsey surprised fans when she announced she’s pregnant with her first baby, revealing she’s set to become a mum with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The pop sensation unveiled the news by posing for photos in a crochet bra and jeans, displaying her blossoming bump in a beautiful, stripped-back shoot.

Tagging boyfriend Alev Aydın in the pictures to confirm he’s the baby daddy, fans also rushed to find out more about her screenwriter boyfriend.

But what do we know about Halsey’s pregnancy, when is her due date and is she having a boy or girl? Here are the details so far…

Halsey's boyfriend is screenwriter Alev Aydin. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Halsey due date

Halsey’s exact due date isn’t known just yet, but given she announced her pregnancy on Instagram it’s likely she’s past the three-month mark so her due date could be around June or July 2021.

Of course, she could be further along than we think but she’s yet to spill any more details on her little one, understandably.

Halsey is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alev. Picture: Getty

Does Halsey know the sex of her baby?

It’s not yet known if Halsey is expecting a boy or girl, but the mum-to-be may not even want to find out the sex before giving birth.

The priority is that she welcomes a happy and healthy bundle of joy!

Have Halsey and Alev discussed baby names?

Halsey will likely keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight and boyfriend Alev doesn’t seem like one for posting his private life on social media, so fans won’t know any time soon if the couple have any names planned for their baby.

In the meantime, Halsey has been calling the baby ‘my rainbow’, honouring the baby she tragically lost a few years ago as ‘rainbow babies’ are babies born after a miscarriage or stillborn.

