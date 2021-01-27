Halsey Pregnant With Her First Baby With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey has completely surprised fans with the news she’s pregnant with her first baby, with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Congratulations are in order for Halsey, 26, who’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend, Alev Aydin, a screenwriter.

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside a photoshoot revealing her baby bump, Halsey wrote: “Surprise!”, tagging Alev in the snaps.

And fans certainly are surprised, in the best way!

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty

"Halsey is gonna be a mom my heart is filled with so much love," one person tweeted.

"You have been the light of our lives for years now. we watched you grow musically and professionally ... now, we get to watch you become the most amazing mom. @halsey, i am a puddle of tears right now. you are going to be the BEST mama. we love you so much," another fan agreed.

Halsey looks stunning the photos, posing in jeans and a rainbow coloured crochet bra for a few of the pictures, and topless for a few of the others.

Halsey's boyfriend is Alev Aydin. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Halsey's boyfriend is screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin who she's believed to have been dating since last year.

In October they were pictured out together buying art supplies in LA and it's thought they're moving in together into the mansion formerly owned by Liam Payne.

Halsey purchased the property for $10 million earlier this month, a home that would make the perfect family residence for the new mum.

