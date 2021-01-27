Halsey Pregnant With Her First Baby With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

27 January 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 17:37

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby
Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey has completely surprised fans with the news she’s pregnant with her first baby, with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Congratulations are in order for Halsey, 26, who’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend, Alev Aydin, a screenwriter.

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside a photoshoot revealing her baby bump, Halsey wrote: “Surprise!”, tagging Alev in the snaps.

Look Inside Liam Payne's Mansion Bought By Halsey For $10 Million

And fans certainly are surprised, in the best way!

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby
Halsey is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty

"Halsey is gonna be a mom my heart is filled with so much love," one person tweeted.

"You have been the light of our lives for years now. we watched you grow musically and professionally ... now, we get to watch you become the most amazing mom. @halsey, i am a puddle of tears right now. you are going to be the BEST mama. we love you so much," another fan agreed.

Halsey looks stunning the photos, posing in jeans and a rainbow coloured crochet bra for a few of the pictures, and topless for a few of the others.

Halsey's boyfriend is Alev Aydin
Halsey's boyfriend is Alev Aydin. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Halsey's boyfriend is screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin who she's believed to have been dating since last year.

In October they were pictured out together buying art supplies in LA and it's thought they're moving in together into the mansion formerly owned by Liam Payne.

Halsey purchased the property for $10 million earlier this month, a home that would make the perfect family residence for the new mum.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News

More News

See more More News

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Halsey Inundated With Love From Taylor Swift, Perrie Edwards And More Celebrities After Baby News
Halsey is pregnant with her first baby and rumours have circulated she's dating Alev Aydin.

Who Is Halsey Dating? From Ex Boyfriends Evan Peters & Yungblud To Alev Aydin - Who The Pregnant Pop Star Has Been Linked To

Halsey

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & Yungblud's Relationship Timeline: When They Started Dating To Why They Split

Halsey

Dancing On Ice is filmed in the south of the UK.

Where Is Dancing On Ice Filmed? Location Of 2021 Series Revealed

TV & Film

Casper Lee and Ambar Driscoll have moved into a house in London

Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?