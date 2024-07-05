House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

5 July 2024, 16:56 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 16:58

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

From how they feel about Alicent and Ser Criston hooking up to which characters they would couple up with IRL, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke reveal all.

Obsessed with House of the Dragon and want to see Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke answer some chaotic questions about the show? We're here to help.

As soon as House of the Dragon premiered in 2022, viewers fell in love with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke both on and off screen. Not only do they play former friends Rhaenyra and Alicent perfectly but they also have an infectious chemistry and friendship in real life that makes all of their interviews a joy to watch.

To celebrate the release of House of the Dragon season 2, Capital Buzz quizzed Emma and Olivia on all aspects of the show. From how they feel about Alicent and Ser Criston hooking up, to which characters they would couple up with IRL, their answers were hilarious.They even found out what fan edits are.

Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon

When asked them how they feel about Ser Criston's sexual relationship with Alicent after his past with Rhaenyra, Olivia admitted: "You know what, it didn't really come up for me. You weren't present in the room when that happened."

Emma then joked: "How many sex scenes did you do? You didn't think of me in one of them." More seriously, Olivia added: "It is weird. That was Rhaenyra's first fledgling romance apart from Daemon mere hours before, and for Alicent it's her first really full-bodied experience of passion."

Emma also revealed what Rhaenyra would be doing if she existed in our world with no throne to worry about: "Sort of inevitably managing some group of men." Olivia then built on that, saying: "I think they'd be captain of the England football team."

As for Alicent, Olivia deadpanned: "She'd be like a trad wife."

To find out which House of the Dragon characters Emma and Olivia would couple up with IRL and what songs they want fans to use in future Rhaenyra and Alicent fan edits, press the play button on the video above or head over to Global Player to watch the whole interview.

