When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on? Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

When does the next episode of MAFS Australia come out on E4? Here's the full MAFS Australia schedule and where to watch.

Married At First Sight Australia is back, baby! The brand new series of the most chaotic version of the reality dating series has finally returned and here's all the info you need about what days it's on, what time it starts and when the next episode comes out.

MAFS Australia season 12 will introduce us to 24 new brides and grooms who are set to walk down the aisle in the hopes of finding true love – but whether they'll make it to the end or fall at the first hurdle remains to be seen.

The new season started airing in Australia back in January so UK viewers are currently playing catch up. But don't worry... with 4 episodes dropping each week, we'll be caught up on the drama in no time.

But what time does each episode start and what days is it on? Here's MAFS Australia's release schedule on E4.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together? Picture: Nine

What time does MAFS Australia start? Episode start time revealed

MAFS Australia starts in the UK on March 3rd at 9pm on E4, and the first episode – which features the weddings of Lauren and Eliot, and Carina and Paul – will be just over 2 hours long ending at 11:05pm.

You can watch the show live on E4 from 9pm or tune in live on Channel 4's VoD streaming service which also houses all the episodes to watch back after they've been streamed live.

What time does MAFS Australia start? Picture: Nine

What days is MAFS Australia on?

New episodes of MAFS Australia air on E4 on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be no new episodes on Friday, or over the weekend. Sadly, you'll have be patient to see what happens next after those dramatic Thursday night cliffhangers!

What days is MAFS Australia on? Picture: Nine

When does the next episode of MAFS Australia come out? Release schedule revealed

MAFS Australia will air four episodes a week on E4, with the first episode dropping on Monday 3rd March at 9pm.

Here's the full breakdown of when the next MAFS Australia episodes will be coming out:

Tuesday 4th March - 9pm

Wednesday 5th March - 9pm

Thursday 6th March - 9pm

From Monday 10th March, MAFS Australia will air on E4 at the earlier time of 7:30pm so set your alarms and don't forget to tune in to see the chaos unfold!

Monday 10th March - 7:30pm

Tuesday 11th March - 7:30pm

Wednesday 12th March - 7:30pm

Thursday 13th March - 7:30pm

So far, that's all Channel 4 have confirmed in their schedule. Bookmark this page and we'll keep you updated with all the info on the next episodes.

What channel is Married at First Sight Australia on?

MAFS Australia is exclusively airing on E4, which means there's only two places you'll be able to watch it.

You can either watch MAFS Australia live on E4 on your TV or you can watch it live on Channel 4's streaming service.

If you're catching up on the show, you can find all of the episodes on Channel 4's streaming service as well, which means you aren't restricted to the 9pm start time and you can watch back whenever suits you.

