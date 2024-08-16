Will There Be A Emily In Paris Season 5?

16 August 2024, 15:02 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 15:03

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?
Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5? Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

So obsessed with Emily In Paris season 4 that you want more? Us to! But will there be a fifth season of the show? Here's what the show's creator Darren Star has said.

*Emily In Paris season four part one spoilers ahead*

Emily In Paris returned for season four, with a twist - as momentarily it becomes Emily in Italy!

The fourth season, which is being dropped on Netflix in two parts, returned in August with new cast members and a brand new love interest in the shape of Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

With part one ending with the epic reveal of Camille's secret pregnancy and part two looking to be just as shocking we all want to know, is Emily In Paris returning for a season five?

Emily in Paris boasts an impressive American, French and British cast
Emily in Paris boasts an impressive American, French and British cast. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Emily In Paris season 5?

Despite speculation about season 5 already being in the works, Emily in Paris has not been renewed for a fifth season yet.

However, when asked "how long" he would be creating stories for the characters, creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, let’s see how long they want us for.

"To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places. If you look at Sex and the City, It’s still happening 25 years later."

When he says "how long they want us for" it's unclear whether he's referring to the streaming platform Netflix or the fans, but he must know the fans would love more seasons!

Eugenio Franceschini is the new love interest in Emily In Paris
Eugenio Franceschini is the new love interest in Emily In Paris. Picture: Getty

Darren Star also wrote Sex and the City which had six seasons and two feature films. He also was the writer of Beverley Hills, 90210 which ran for ten seasons, so you best believe his writing can span further than four season.

But until a fifth season in concerned fans can enjoy part two of season four which drops on Thursday 12th September.

Lily Collins (Emily) and Darren Star at the "Emily in Paris" Season 4, Part 1 Premiere
Lily Collins (Emily) and Darren Star at the "Emily in Paris" Season 4, Part 1 Premiere. Picture: Getty

On how he decided to split up the fourth season, Darren said: "I knew where the story was going. But when I was asked by Netflix to break the season into two parts, I thought, 'All right, how can I create a nice, mid-season finale that would feel like a season finale?'

"So I just directed all the storylines to kind of heat up and reach their boiling point at the end of episode five. So, in a way, creatively, it was helpful, because it gave me a real North Star in terms of where we were going and how these storylines were all colliding and reaching their breaking points."

