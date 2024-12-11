Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

11 December 2024, 17:23

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories
Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories. Picture: Universal / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what Wicked author Gregory Maguire has said about Elphaba's gender identity in the book.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you have read the Wicked book and thought that Elphaba is trans or intersex, you may actually be onto something.

Fans of Wicked will already know that there are several major differences between the book and the musical. Due to time constraints, the musical simplifies a lot of what happens in Gregory Maguire's original tale. As a result, Jon M. Chu's Wicked movie and its upcoming sequel add elements from the books to the musical for extra context.

One long-held theory from the book that is that Elphaba is trans or intersex. When Elphaba is born, it's implied that she has male genitalia and there are several scenes throughout the book that suggest that Elphaba might not be cisgender. This isn't explored in the musical in any depth but trans fans have long identified with Elphaba.

Now, Wicked author Gregory Maguire has addressed the ongoing theories about Elphaba's true gender identity.

A day in the life of Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo

Addressing the theories in a new interview with Them, Gregory said: "I do sow seeds of possibility there. I wanted this book to be an examination about how we think of people as the end result of trauma, and that in fact, we are all larger than our traumas." Like trans people and other minorities, Elphaba is subject to prejudice throughout Wicked.

Gregory added: "So, I put right at the very beginning the moment she's born, there's a question, does she have both sex organs? Maybe that was just a trick of the light? You could wonder for the rest of her life and yours whether she did or not. But whether she did or not would not change the path that she had to go on."

He went on to explain: "We are all larger than the sum of the things that happen to us biologically, biochemically, emotionally, experientially, culturally; we are all larger than that. That's what survival is.

"Discovering the breadth and scope of your own soul, despite and because of what happens to you."

Elphaba's gender identity is left ambiguous in the Wicked book
Elphaba's gender identity is left ambiguous in the Wicked book. Picture: Alamy

Gregory ended by saying: "So I'm not going to answer the question about whether she is, but I think to ask the question is absolutely pertinent."

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud

MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam together?

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to I'm A Celeb's Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy delivers 'final' message to Coleen Rooney after I'm A Celeb triumph

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals she auditioned for Elphaba as well as Glinda

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits