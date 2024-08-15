When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

15 August 2024, 15:43

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Emily In Paris season 4 part 2 – a.k.a. the final five episodes – comes out on Netflix on Thursday 12th September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dying for more Emily In Paris after that plot twist ending to episode 5? Us too... Here's everything you need to know about when season 4 part 2 comes out on Netflix.

At long last, Lily Collins is officially back as Emily Cooper, alongside Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat and the rest of our fave Emily In Paris characters.

The first five episodes see Emily and Gabriel finally give their relationship a proper go after she bids farewell to Alfie. But Camille's pregnancy and continued presence in Gabriel's life (and apartment) proves to be a bit of a hurdle for the pair. Here's when the final five episodes drop, and what happens next.

When does the second part of Emily In Paris season 4 come out on Netflix?

Watch the trailer for Emily In Paris Season 4: Part 1

Here's when Emily In Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on Netflix

Emily In Paris season 4 part 2, which will consist of the final five episodes of the season, will be released on Netflix on Thursday 12th September.

All five episodes will drop globally at midnight PDT on September 12th which means everyone will be able to find out what happens next at the exact same time.

How many episodes are in Emily In Paris season 4 part 2?

When Emily In Paris season 4 returns with part 2, the final five episodes will be released. Netflix have not released the episode titles of the final five eps just yet. But there is a short teaser at the end of episode 5 that hints at what we can expect to happen next.

More on that below...

Will Emily and Gabriel end up together in Emily In Paris season 4?
Will Emily and Gabriel end up together in Emily In Paris season 4? Picture: Netflix

What happens in Emily In Paris season 4 part 2?

At the end of part 1, several plot lines come to a head – and there's one big twist involving Camille that will no doubt have huge repercussions in part 2.

In episode 5, Sofia goes back to Greece and leaves Camille in Paris after struggling with the fact that Camille wants to keep Gabriel close by throughout her pregnancy and beyond. However, we soon find out that Camille is not actually pregnant after all!

After a trip to the doctors, she finds out that she likely experienced a false pregnancy test. But will she tell Gabriel the truth or will she string the lie along and fake the pregnancy in order to keep him close?

Elsewhere, Emily and Gabriel say 'I love you' to each other and Gabriel calls her his girlfriend. He's on a high, but he soon finds out that he will no longer be receiving his Michelin star.

In the short trailer that plays at the end of part 1 on Netflix, part 2 teases a less-than-chic ski trip for Gabriel, Emily and their third wheel Camille... and it looks like we'll be introduced to a charming new male character called Marcello. Could he be the reason Emily ends up in Rome later in the season?

We'll find out exactly what happens next on September 12th.

Lucien Laviscount was only meant to do TWO episodes on 'Emily In Paris'!

