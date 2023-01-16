Emily In Paris Fans Spot Major Editing Blunder In Season 3

16 January 2023, 17:03

This Emily In Paris continuity error has been going viral
This Emily In Paris continuity error has been going viral. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

This continuity error in season 3 of Emily In Paris has us doing a double-take.

It’s safe to say we’ve probably all already binge-watched season 3 of Emily In Paris - and if you haven’t, be warned there are spoilers ahead!

During one episode in particular, fans have been left with questions after one person spotted a pretty big continuity error.

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4: Including What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel

The editing blunder was posted on TikTok and fans have been left scratching their heads since!

Ok, here are those spoilers we warned you about…

Fans spotted an editing blunder in Emily In Paris season 3
Fans spotted an editing blunder in Emily In Paris season 3. Picture: Netflix

So, during episode 3, Emily can be seen walking around Madeline’s hotel room after being told that the Chicago parent company is closing its Parisian office.

Whilst Emily was pondering which life decision to make about staying in Paris or leaving to return to Chicago, she can be seen walking towards the balcony where two separate Eiffel Towers appear out of different windows.

The TikTok, which has over 800,000 views, was captioned: “How is the Eiffel Tower coming from left to right?”

One TikTok user joked: “Paris as a city is a sooo big fan of Emily, they decided to make one more Eiffel Tower just next to old one."

“Omg I was waiting for someone to mention it,” added another.

However, some fans pointed out that the room itself featured a large floor-length mirror on the left wall, which reflects the monument visible from the window on the right.

Judging by the video and photos of the room - which is shot on the 7th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel in Paris - a mirror is indeed featured.

That hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their instant confusion, though!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Hawkins is a winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Meet Love Island 2023 Star Olivia Hawkins: Her Age, Glamorous Career & Instagram Revealed

Pop star picks to inspire you

Pop Star Picks: Books, TV & Films Recommended By Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Zendaya & More

Features

Sam Thompson and Love Island contestant Indiya Polak

Sam Thompson Facts: Age, Girlfriend, Net Worth And Everything You Need To Know

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is taking on a property project with Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Set To Transform Factory Into Flats In New Career Move

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

Are there any past Love Island winners still together?

Love Island Winners: Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star