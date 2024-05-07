Every Kardashian-Jenner Outfit At The Met Gala 2024

7 May 2024, 17:29

The Kardashian-Jenners did not come to play at the 2024 Met Gala
The Kardashian-Jenners did not come to play at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner ate and left no crumbs at the 2024 Met Gala.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yes Kim Kardashian may have arrived in a questionable cardigan, but there’s no denying her John Galliano-designed Maison Margiela gown was a show-stopper at the 2024 Met Gala.

Made up of metal lace over a structured bodice, Kim’s floor-length dress left fans concerned as to whether she could even breathe due to the tight corset. That, and her grey sweater had people convinced a wardrobe malfunction was at play.

Instead, the cardigan was a nod to Kim’s ‘wildest night in a garden’ in which she had to grab a boyfriend’s sweater so she could run to work despite being dishevelled.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner gave us all a fashion moment we’ll never forget, wearing not one, not two, but three dresses, changing twice for the after party.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Her red carpet gown, which featured a high neckline and cut-out detailing at the waist, had only previously been worn by mannequins in the past. Talk about nailing the theme (which was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion BTW).

Later on in the night Kendall changed into an angelic white mini dress; the first a lace plunging number by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, with a neckline not too dissimilar to her first dress, and the second; another ethereal dress to die for, this time from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1997 collection.

The white dress came with a white corset complete with off-shoulder wings and a tiered skirt which billowed behind her as she walked.

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner had two outfit changes for the Met Gala 2024 after party
Kendall Jenner had two outfit changes for the Met Gala 2024 after party. Picture: Getty

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner took inspiration from a garden statue, in honour of ‘The Garden of Time’ dress code. The custom design by Oscar De La Renta was a satin, pale rose gold colour, off-the-shoulder with a pointed bust and a voluminous skirt which trailed behind her on the iconic Met steps.

After making her way into the party, Kim spilled to Vogue presenter and bestie La La Anthony about how excited she was to see her sisters later on.

She said: “We’re on a group chat before we get here. We all get nervous no matter how many times we’ve been and it’s like, ‘mum, where are you?’ ‘Sisters, we’ll meet at the top.’ It’s just like a fun, family [event].”

Kylie Jenner wore custom Oscar De La Renta to the 2024 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner wore custom Oscar De La Renta to the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim confirmed her momager Kris Jenner was already inside partying, after walking the carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble in matching white outfits.

Kris wowed in custom Oscar De La Renta too, a white, long-sleeved gloved dress complete with the most stylish overcoat we’ve ever seen, featuring a flowing long train and large flowers around her shoulders.

