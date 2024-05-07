The Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks You Missed

7 May 2024, 17:32 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 17:38

You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks
You've seen the red carpet, here are some of the best Met Gala after party looks. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

From Barry Keoghan to Lana Del Rey here are some of the best Met Gala 2024 after-party looks.

The Met Gala is the gift that keeps on giving! After you've done your annual analysis of the spectacular red carpet there's always the after parties to dig you teeth into.

And sometimes the after party is where the celebs really let their fashion run wild, like Doja Cat, who wore a wet t-shirt on the Met red carpet and opted for a skin tight, entirely mesh two piece for the after party - she loves to make heads turn!

However, others choose to use the after parties as a chance to chill out after all the pomp and ceremony of the main event. After two incredible looks on the red carpet, Zendaya - who was a co-chair this year - wore a simply beautiful Loewe gown.

After party pictures are famously hard to get a hold off but we've managed to source a few of your faves living their best lives after the Met Gala 2024.

Lana Del Rey at Après Met 2 Met Gala after party
Lana Del Rey at Après Met 2 Met Gala after party. Picture: Getty

Lana kept some cohesion between her Met Gala red carpet fit and her after party look. On the red carpet she wore a beautiful custom Alexander McQueen dress which included lots of twiggy details, really capturing the 'Garden' element of the 'Garden of Time' dress code.

For the after party Lana bloomed into the theme and ditched the twigs for beautiful budding flowers. She completed her look with a stunning veil.

Kendall Jenner after the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner after the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kendall wore archived Alexander McQueen on the red carpet and then stunned in this gorgeous white Givenchy dress after the main event.

Looking like a real life angel she shared pictures of the dress on her Instagram, saying: "am I dreaming or am I wearing this dress?!"

Kendall Jenner after the Met Gala 2024
Kendall Jenner after the Met Gala 2024. Picture: Getty

One night, three looks? Kendall was also seen wearing this lace mini dress at the Apres Met 2 after party, where she was spotted getting close to her ex boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Barry Keoghan at the Soho House x Porsche after party
Barry Keoghan at the Soho House x Porsche after party. Picture: Getty

While Saltburn actor Barry cut a casual fit, his darling Sabrina was seen leaving her hotel on her way to an after party too.

She wore her signature platform shoes and an adorable Oscar de la Renta mini dress which had a skirt made up of artificial blue hydrangeas.

Camilla Cabello and Lil Nas X at the Ray Ban after party
Camilla Cabello and Lil Nas X at the Ray Ban after party. Picture: Getty

On the Met red carpet Camilla Cabello absolutely smashed the dress code, she wore a literal block of ice with a flower frozen inside it as a clutch bag - what a genius way to interpret 'Garden of Time'.

For her after party look she went full night-time glam with this black leather two-piece.

Charli XCX at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after party
Charli XCX at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after party. Picture: Getty

After wearing an ethereal white gown on the red carpet, the 'Von Dutch' singer tapped back into her roots with this punk after party look.

