How To Watch The Met Gala 2024 In The UK

Here's how to watch the Met Gala in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

You won't want to miss this year's Met Gala, the exhibition is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ and the dress code is ‘The Garden of Time' - here are all the ways you can watch the Met Gala 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calling all fashion fanatics and pop culture fiends, May 6th 2024 marks this year's Met Gala. And no matter where you are in the world, you won't want to miss it.

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City the Met is known as 'the biggest night in fashion'. Luckily, the red carpet is live streamed for those of us who weren't fortunate enough to have been invited so we can feel like we are part of the historic event.

Where else would you see Jared Leto dressed as a giant cat or Zendaya turn into a real life Cinderella? Correct answer, no where, only at the Met Gala.

Naturally, the US based event will be aired on American television channel E! but for those of us the other side of the pond how can we watch? Here are all the ways you can can watch the Met Gala 2024.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. Picture: Getty

Can you watch the Met Gala on the TV?

Yes, if you're in America the Met will be aired on E! but unfortunately for UK viewers it won't be airing on any of our channels. But don't threat, there are other ways to tune in!

How do you watch the Met Gala live?

Vogue will be live streaming the event on their website and social media channels ie. Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. So there are plenty ways for you to consume all of your fave celebs on the red carpet.

The live stream is hosted by actor Gwendoline Christie, actor and producer La La Anthony, model Ashley Graham and content creator and businesswoman Emma Chamberlain. Emma is Vogue’s 'special correspondent' on the red carpet so she'll be getting a first look at the stars and interviewing them on the red carpet.

Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Jared Leto came as his cat. Picture: Getty

What time is the Met Gala 2024 on in the UK?

The Met begins at 6pm EST/3pm PST which means it will start at 11pm BST. So fashion fans in the UK you'll have to stay up so you don't miss a thing!

How long is the Met Gala?

The Met is set to run from 6-8pm EST so for UK viewers it'll be about 1am when the event finishes.

