Met Gala 2024 Date, Time, Guest List And Everything Else You Need To Know

The Met Gala will take place on the first Saturday of May. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

It’s that time of year again, Christmas for fashionistas around the world as the legendary MET Gala gears up. From when, where and what time to who’s going. Here’s what we know.

Every year the Met Gala comes around to deliver the good people of this planet some of the greatest fashion moments ever witnessed as well as some of the most eye-watering fashion faux pas.

From the highs served by the likes of Blake Lively, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya to the lows brought to you by Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that fashion was meant to be subjective.

This year the Museum of Art will be showcasing an exhibit called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but the red carpet theme that the celebrities should be abiding by will be “The Garden of Time.”

So everyone’s hoping for some slay moments that have incorporated history and nature.

But with the Met Gala 2024 right around the corner, here’s everything you need to know from when, where, and what time to who’s on the guest list.

Doja Cat transformed entirely at the 2023 Met Gala taking inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's cat. Picture: Getty

When is the Met Gala 2024?

The red carpet Gala will take place on Monday the 6 May 2024.

Reportedly The Met Gala has placed itself on the first Monday of May for the last 19 years since 2005, with the exception of 2020 due to the global pandemic.

In 2019 Kim Kardashian wow'd in a wet illusion look. Picture: Getty

Where is the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, however, it wasn’t always located there.

The fundraising Gala has changed a lot over the last 60 - 70 years. Reportedly from 1948 to 1971, the Gala used to be held at different venues in New York, including but not limited to the likes of the Waldorf Astoria, Central Park, and the Rainbow Room.

However, if you wanted a true comparison of how times have changed, the first Gala in 1948 charged only $50 (£39.70) for tickets, in comparison, in 2024 the ticket will be priced at $75, 000 (£60, 000).

Blake Lively's colour-changing gown was a favourite look from the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

What time does the Met Gala 2024 start?

The Met Gala will officially run from 6-8 pm Eastern time. However, for those of us in the UK, we’re looking at an 11 pm GMT start.

If you’re interested in some pre-red carpet actions, we recommend tuning in a little earlier. There will be multiple websites lifestreaming the event.

Anna Wintour remains in charge of the Met Gala guestlist. Picture: Getty

Who’s going to the Met Gala 2024?

Unfortunately, it’s still too early to get a confirmed list of celebrities who have planned to attend the Met Gala in 2024.

In fact, so far the only confirmation has been Rihanna, and that’s a blessing because some people might be tuning in ONLY to see Rihanna.

Speaking to Extra, Rihanna teased about her red carpet garment: "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

Rihanna's set a a high standard for herself with her outfits for the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

However just because we don’t have confirmation, doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

There have been rumours that Beyoncé could make an appearance, and there have also been reports that Harry Styles’s girlfriend Taylor Rusell has been fitted for her look in London.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney teased that she'd been invited and there are some celebrities that have become Met Gala staples such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more will also likely attend.

Zendaya and Law Roach nailed the 2019 theme 'camp' for the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

What are the Met Gala co-chairs?

The annual co-chairs for the Met Gala are a group of celebrities hand-picked by Anna Wintour herself who are designated to help host the event on the night.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny have been named the co-chairs for 2024.

However, Zendaya has recently spoken out about how she has no idea what she’s supposed to do in her role yet. On the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress admitted that she “doesn’t really know” what the title means.

“I’ve never actually done it before,” she said. “So, I’ll let you know after.”

“What I do know is I can’t be late,” she joked. “Usually I’m like, ‘Dang, I hope I make it’. But now I think I have to be early.”

