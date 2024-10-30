The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

By Sam Prance

The Driver Era call out wild rumours, roast each other's driving skills, reveal their drag names and so much more.

Ever wondered what it would be like if Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interviewed each other? Well, now they have and it's every bit as hilarious and entertaining as you would expect.

The Driver Era fans will already know that Ross and Rocky Lynch are no strangers to Capital Buzz. In 2022, they took on the Tower of Truth where they revealed everything from the movies that make them cry (Finding Nemo) to the nicest smelling celebrity they've ever met (Barack Obama has smooth hands, apparently).

Now they've come back to grill each other about everything including their lives, careers and irrational fears and the brothers take it very seriously...well, sorta kinda.

The interview starts pretty heartfelt with Ross opening up about why he wanted to be in a band with Rocky instead of being a solo artist saying that he looked up to Rocky and he inspired him to learn how to play the guitar.

He then joked: "I'm glad we're not like Oasis... there's a lot of time though. We've got to write some really big songs that everyone wants to sing at the pub and then we'll fight over them."

And it gets increasingly chaotic from their, Ross and Rocky rate, well, roast, each other's driving skills, reveal the six celebrities they would take on a night out and pick their drag names.

If that weren't enough, the band also rank their Top 3 Driver Era songs and get candid about the wildest rumours they've ever read about themselves.

Click play on the video above to watch their chat in all its chaotic glory.

