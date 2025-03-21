Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is going on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025? Here's a complete list of all the rumoured contestants so far.

Following Celebrity Big Brother's revival in 2024, it's back again for a whole new series of celebs crammed into one house. So far there is no confirmed date for the launch show, but ITV have said it'll be "soon".

Last year the likes on Heartstopper's Bradley Riches, Love Island's Ekin-Su and even The X Factor icons Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne gave CBB a go, so fans are hoping this year's cast includes the same calibre of celebs.

And so far, it's look set to be another all star cast as the like of Love Island's Chris Hughes has been rumoured to join the lineup. But who else is reportedly going into the Big Brother house this Spring?

Here's everyone who's rumoured to go on Celebrity Big brother 2025.

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Danny Beard reportedly set for CBB 2025. Picture: Getty

Danny Beard

Drag Queen and comedian Danny Beard, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2016 and RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2022, has reportedly signed up for this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

A tabloid source has said: "Danny is hilarious and witty yet also great to be around. They’re going to make a great housemate for viewers and the other celebs alike."

Jack P. Shepherd is reportedly set for CBB 2025. Picture: Getty

Jack P. Shepherd

Following in the footsteps of his Coronation Street co-star Colson Smith, Jack has reportedly signed up for Celebrity Big Brother this year.

A TV insider revealed the alleged news, saying: "The two lads are great mates, and Colson no doubt told Jack he'd have the time of his life on the show.

"Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on Corrie, which comes as he's about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap.

"His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles - but it will transpire it's actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life.”

Ella Rae Wise reportedly set for CBB 2025. Picture: Getty

Ella Rae Wise

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise has been added to the list of potential cast mates for this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

A tabloid source revealed: "Ella has lots of promise and producers think she'll be really good on CBB as one of the youngest housemates.

"She'll bring a lot of fresh viewers with her and could spill on her famous love life. ITV like to cross reference between their shows as it helps with promotion.:

Chris Hughes reportedly set for CBB 2025. Picture: Getty

Chris Hughes

Love Island icon Chris Hughes has reportedly signed up for this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

A TV source told the tabloids: "Producers think Chris will be a great addition to the house. He is really entertaining and was one of the most popular and iconic reality contestants with a massive social media following.

"Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He's got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends - he'll be brilliant."

Watch the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 trailer

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley was name that has been floating around following his BRITs kiss scandal with Maura Higgins. However an insider confirmed she had turned down the offer, they told The Mirror: "She’s heartbroken, but she’s dealing with it in her own way, away from the cameras and headlines.

"She’s never been interested in the spotlight when it comes to personal matters. Georgia believes some things should be handled behind closed doors, especially for Copper’s sake. Right now, she’s just trying to process everything without outside noise influencing her decisions."

Georgia Horsley reportedly turned down CBB offer. Picture: Getty

It's also been reported that The Traitors winner Harry Clark also turned down the opportunity to do the show. A tabloid source said: "Bosses would love Harry and came with another big money offer but he turned it down.

"They are gutted but he's been swayed again. He's got some great things going on this year but CBB won't be one of them."

MAFS UK's Ella Morgan has reportedly been in talks to do the show but nowhere has yet confirmed if she will be joining the cast. Similarly Tommy Fury is said to have been offered a huge pay day to do the show but there is no further news on if anything was agreed.

In the days that follow they'll be even more names added to the list and eventually a confirmed lineup will be revealed. We can antcipate approximately 12 housemates for CBB so there are defo more names on the way.

So, if you want to be the first to know, bookmark this page as they'll be plenty of updates coming!

