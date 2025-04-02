Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split?

Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars finalists Catherine and Omar have reportedly split, here's why.

Catherine Agbaje's Love Island All Stars journey started with a "slow burn" as her and Nas Majeed failed to find a spark but her time in the villa did a 180 when season 11's Omar Nyame came in as a bombshell.

From then on, aside from one minor blip in the 'Snog, Marry, Pie' challenge, things were smooth sailing for the couple and they even made it to the finale where they bagged fourth place.

But now it's been reported that Catherine and Omar have become the first finalists to split as the likes of Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, and winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen are still together at the time of writing.

So, what went wrong? Here's why Catherine and Omar split.

Omar and Catherine came fourth on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

Why did Catherine and Omar split?

Catherine and Omar reportedly split due to them failing to make their romance work outside the villa. A tabloid source has said: "They never reached ‘exclusive’/boyfriend-girlfriend stage so it just had run its course."

As all the other finalists from All Stars 2025 became boyfriend and girlfriend after the show, fans were willing Catherine and Omar to go official. One fan said on X: "It’s been 5 weeks since all stars and the couple I was rooting for the most is still not a couple sigh……"

But in response another fan suggested Catherine was fine with them not being official, saying: "I don’t think both Catherine and Omar are ready to be in a relationship as of yet. After listening to Sister in the City podcast, it seems like Catherine is ok not being a girlfriend as of right now."

Omar and Catherine after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Not long ago Catherine and Omar had sparked rumours that they were on a double date with Ayo and Mimii from season 11. However Omar recently stopped liking Catherine's posts on Instagram, suggesting they were no longer close.

After the villa, things seemed fine between the pair with them both posting loved up snaps together. In a post that is still - at the time of writing - on Omar's Instagram, he said: "What an experience! From making new friendships, to building on old friendship, to finding a connection with an amazing woman! I couldn’t have asked for a better journey!

From the deepest part of my heart I just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s supported my journey as well as Catherine’s because without her things wouldn’t be this way [princess emoji, heart hands emoji] can’t wait to show you all more fun times ahead as we embark on this new journey in life!"

When Omar first arrived in the villa fans thought he might make a beeline to Grace, considering their history, but she made it clear early on that her loyalties were with her now-boyfriend Luca.

The season 11 star, who happens to be good friends with Maya Jama's ex Stormzy, then started to get to know Catherine and the rest was history.

Omar backstage with Stormzy and friends at Glastonbury. Picture: Instagram

Fans are in disbelief at the news that they've allegedly split and are hoping it's not true. One fan wrote on X: "Lol Catherine [and] Omar doesn't even know they broke up."

Neither Catherine or Omar have commented on their split but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as they do.

