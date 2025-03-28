What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

28 March 2025, 17:49

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained
The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Erin Doherty and a real life psychologist have explained the meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in episode 3 and why Briony felt sick after touching it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Adolescence contains a handful of hidden details and we bet you didn't realise the meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in episode 3.

In episode 3, Jamie (Owen Cooper) is interviewed by psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty). When she enters the room, she brings Jamie a cheese and pickle sandwich. The sandwich remains untouched on the table for most of the episode until Jamie picks it up and takes one bite.

At the end of the episode, after several outbursts, an almost confession and some truly alarming comments about Katie, Jamie is taken out of the room. A shell-shocked Briony clears the table and ends up physically recoiling when she goes to touch the sandwich.

Viewers have been questioning why she was so repulsed by it, and what the sandwich actually represents. Erin, as well as a psychologist, has now explained why that sandwich is so significant.

What's the hidden meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence?
What's the hidden meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence? Picture: Netflix

What does the sandwich in Adolescence mean?

In an interview with Tyla, psychologist Dannielle Haig explained the potential reason why Briony might have brought the sandwich and the hot chocolate for Jamie.

The hot chocolate is seen as a "comforting, almost maternal offering," one that makes Jamie feel at ease and more willing to open up to Briony. The sandwich may be a little more of psychological offering.

"The half-sandwich, particularly the fact that it contains something Jamie dislikes, could be a way of testing his response,” she explained. "Does he push it away? Does he eat it to be polite? Does he comment on it? These reactions provide insight into his personality."

She continued: "If he simply tolerates it without complaint, it may suggest a history of feeling powerless and being accustomed to having things done to him rather than for him. It’s a clever way of gauging how Jamie sees himself in relation to authority figures and whether he feels able to assert his own needs."

"Everything in a psychological assessment is deliberate; small actions can tell you a great deal about a person’s mindset, and this is no exception,” she added.

Adolescence episode 3 sees psychologist Briony give Jamie a sandwich
Adolescence episode 3 sees psychologist Briony give Jamie a sandwich. Picture: Netflix

Why did Jamie's sandwich make Briony feel sick?

Explaining the end of the episode to Tudum, Erin revealed what the sandwich symbolised for Briony.

"What's so heartbreaking for Briony at the end, you witness her to have to let go of everything she's wanted this boy to be," she said. "And all these thoughts kind of come into her mind and it is symbolised through this sandwich."

Jamie takes a bite after a couple of alarming outbursts and some horrifying comments his attitude towards Katie, and what he wanted to do to her. Throughout the whole thing, he still flat out denies any wrongdoing but it's now very clear to Briony that he is not innocent and is guilty of the murder.

Erin continued: "The person that she was when she entered the room, who was making the offer to then the person who won't even touch it. It's just such a great thing to play."

Why does Jamie's sandwich make Briony feel sick in Adolescence?
Why does Jamie's sandwich make Briony feel sick in Adolescence? Picture: Netflix

Read more about Adolescence here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia still together?

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

Stephen Graham hints at "developing another story" as follow up to Adolescence

Adolescence's Stephen Graham hints at 'follow up' to Netflix series

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

Adolescence season 2 shut down by co-creator Jack Thorne

Adolescence co-creator explains why season 2 will never happen

What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia Clint Rice's net worth: His golf earnings and businesses revealed

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits