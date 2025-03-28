What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Erin Doherty and a real life psychologist have explained the meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in episode 3 and why Briony felt sick after touching it.

Netflix's Adolescence contains a handful of hidden details and we bet you didn't realise the meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in episode 3.

In episode 3, Jamie (Owen Cooper) is interviewed by psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty). When she enters the room, she brings Jamie a cheese and pickle sandwich. The sandwich remains untouched on the table for most of the episode until Jamie picks it up and takes one bite.

At the end of the episode, after several outbursts, an almost confession and some truly alarming comments about Katie, Jamie is taken out of the room. A shell-shocked Briony clears the table and ends up physically recoiling when she goes to touch the sandwich.

Viewers have been questioning why she was so repulsed by it, and what the sandwich actually represents. Erin, as well as a psychologist, has now explained why that sandwich is so significant.

What's the hidden meaning behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence? Picture: Netflix

What does the sandwich in Adolescence mean?

In an interview with Tyla, psychologist Dannielle Haig explained the potential reason why Briony might have brought the sandwich and the hot chocolate for Jamie.

The hot chocolate is seen as a "comforting, almost maternal offering," one that makes Jamie feel at ease and more willing to open up to Briony. The sandwich may be a little more of psychological offering.

"The half-sandwich, particularly the fact that it contains something Jamie dislikes, could be a way of testing his response,” she explained. "Does he push it away? Does he eat it to be polite? Does he comment on it? These reactions provide insight into his personality."

She continued: "If he simply tolerates it without complaint, it may suggest a history of feeling powerless and being accustomed to having things done to him rather than for him. It’s a clever way of gauging how Jamie sees himself in relation to authority figures and whether he feels able to assert his own needs."

"Everything in a psychological assessment is deliberate; small actions can tell you a great deal about a person’s mindset, and this is no exception,” she added.

Adolescence episode 3 sees psychologist Briony give Jamie a sandwich. Picture: Netflix

Why did Jamie's sandwich make Briony feel sick?

Explaining the end of the episode to Tudum, Erin revealed what the sandwich symbolised for Briony.

"What's so heartbreaking for Briony at the end, you witness her to have to let go of everything she's wanted this boy to be," she said. "And all these thoughts kind of come into her mind and it is symbolised through this sandwich."

Jamie takes a bite after a couple of alarming outbursts and some horrifying comments his attitude towards Katie, and what he wanted to do to her. Throughout the whole thing, he still flat out denies any wrongdoing but it's now very clear to Briony that he is not innocent and is guilty of the murder.

Erin continued: "The person that she was when she entered the room, who was making the offer to then the person who won't even touch it. It's just such a great thing to play."

Why does Jamie's sandwich make Briony feel sick in Adolescence? Picture: Netflix

Read more about Adolescence here:

