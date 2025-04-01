MAFS Australia's Jacqui says she's "wealthier" than Clint after 'gold digger' claims

MAFS Australia's Jacqui claims she's "wealthier" than Clint despite his golf riches. Picture: Getty / TikTok / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Jacqui from MAFS Australia has been accused of being with Clint for his money, but what is her net worth?

Married at First Sight Australia viewers Down Under will be well aware of Jacqui and Clint's unexpected romance as it's been teased to be revealed during the reunion episode. But for UK viewers, this also isn't exactly a spoiler because Jacqui has not hid her relationship with Clint at all, despite it being a major spoiler.

On the show, Jacqui married Ryan while Clint was paired with Lauren and although their marriages didn't work out, the experiment brought them together. Their pairing has confused some fans and now Jacqui has faced accusations that she's with Clint for his money.

43-year-old Clint is a pro golfer and entrepreneur who described himself as "humbly wealthy" in his intro and also alluded to being a millionaire in his audition tape. But to fans' surprise Jacqui has claimed she is actually "wealthier" than Clint.

Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion. Picture: Nine

On Reddit, one user accused Clint and Jacqui's relationship of either being a "stunt" or because "she likes his money and fancy (but ugly) house very much". Another accused her "practically squatting in Clint’s house".

But in response to viewers' questions during a livestream, Jacqui said: "I'm actually wealthier than Clint, little secret. I am actually wealthier than Clint. So money didn't matter."

So, what is Jacqui from MAFS Australia's net worth?

Jacqui's partner Clint hasn't revealed his net worth but did allude to being a millionaire in his audition tape where he said: "As soon as they know I've got a Porsche, I've got a house﻿ and I've sold my company for several millions, then I find they want to latch on.

"They want to move in, they think they've got their ticket and their freedom for the rest of their lives."

It's funny he should mention his Porsche because, in the reunion teaser, Clint jabs at Ryan by saying: "She's gone from a Kia to a Ferrari."

So if Clint is a multi-millionaire, going by what Jacqui has claimed, then she must also be a multi-millionaire. However, there isn't any record of this.

Jacqui and Clint have been teasing their relationship online. Picture: Instagram

This being said, Jacqui does have her finger in many lucrative pies - so to speak. The MAFS bride recently launched her jewellery business where she sells a variety of items, ranging from $30 AUD (£14.59) bracelets to a $80 AUD (£38.90) eternity ring.

She's also said she was a model and, although her claim to have been titled Miss New Zealand turned out to be slight hyperbole, it does appear that she has competed and won in past beauty pageants.

Is Jacqui from MAFS Australia a lawyer?

Jacqui has spoken about being trained in law multiple times and has "Non-Practicing Lawyer" in her Instagram bio. And, while her LinkedIn seems to have been taken down, it reportedly listed multiple past jobs working as a lawyer and investment analyst for six unnamed companies.

In response to a Q&A, Jacqui said her career started in civil litigation in New Zealand, which is the legal process of resolving disputes between private parties. She said after working in disputes she moved into investment law and later worked for a tech company that invested in "early stage tech companies".

But it doesn't stop their as she says she went into legal recruitment before going back to investment law and now she's running her business. "It's a long journey, but that's my career," she said.

Money might not be a deal breaker for Jacqui but, in a recent TikTok, she did say she didn't want to have children with Ryan because she was "worried he didn't have a stable job".

She said: "If you were dating a man with a part time casual job you would not be wanting to be married and having kids with him. Seriously, I went on the show to get married and have kids. Like I'm ready to pop out babies.

"I'm turning 30 in a couple of weeks. I went on the show to find my life partner and start popping out kiddos. There's no way I'm going to pop out kiddos to a part time casual worker. Like, I'm not that stupid!"

