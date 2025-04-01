When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

1 April 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 17:15

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?
When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other? Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's relationship has been revealed but when did they start dating?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia's 2025 cast got quite the shock when it was revealed that Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice had sparked a romance after filming.

All was revealed during the reunion, but for us watching at home in the UK and Australia we were privy to their relationship before the reunion trailer even came around as Jacqui and Clint had been addressing their relationship all over social media.

What was a shock though, is that in the reunion trailer Ryan (Jacqui's ex husband) accused her of getting to know Clint while they were still together.

So, when did they 'meet', when did they start getting to know each other romantically and was it while she was with Ryan? And was it when Clint was still with Lauren? Here's what we know.

Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion
Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion. Picture: Nine

When did Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia start dating?

In conversation with the Daily Mail Australia, Ryan claimed Jacqui revealed that she had been talking to Clint while they were still married and actively involved in the experiment.

He said: "She admitted to me one night, she's like, 'After one night when I was really upset, I actually called Clint at 3am'. They had a conversation over the phone about her being so upset with the experiment, with me, with Rhi, with everything."

"My suspicions ended up being confirmed. After that, I was like, 'You've made a joke of our time here.' Literally," he added. "I could've taken the whole bitter, jaded side and been like, 'Oh, you were messaging him while we were still together.' Which is true."

However, a production insider told Yahoo! that Clint and Jacqui "grew close towards the end of filming but didn’t get together until after the season wrapped".

Jacqui has recalled when she first met Clint but denied flirting with him, she said: "I remember when I first met him at the dinner party I straight away got a good vibe from him. I was like this guy is really down to earth, he seems really level headed, he seems quite reasonable.

"I felt this sense of like, 'oh gosh this is great maybe they'll calm everyone down at the dinner parties'... I was like, 'oh this is someone I'd want to get to know and be friends with because he'll probably be really chill and calm'."

Jacqui shared some flowers Clint got her on her Instagram story
Jacqui shared some flowers Clint got her on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Now, since Clint and Jacqui's relationship is well and truly out in the open, Jacqui has been sharing even more about their relationship.

In February, they were papped by Women's Day and Jacqui collaborated on the post on Instagram, making it clear she didn't want to hide her relationship.

And today, less than a week before the reunion airs, on her Instagram she shared a snap of some flowers Clint bought her and the card reads: "Jac, enjoy your first day back at work, I can't wait to see you in a few weeks, CR x"

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui claims she's "wealthier" than Clint despite his golf riches

MAFS Australia's Jacqui says she's "wealthier" than Clint after 'gold digger' claims

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unedited 'rap sheet' about Ryan

Here's everything MAFS Australia's Jacqui actually wrote on her 'rap sheet' for Ryan

MAFS Australia's Morena claims Tony was married while on the show

Was Tony still married while on MAFS Australia? Morena's claims explained

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains truth of 'secret dinner' with Sierah

Hot On Capital

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Why Sydney Sweeney 'called off' her engagement to Jonathan Davino

Who was Sydney Sweeney engaged too and why did she 'call it off'?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Owen Cooper "lost it" while filming season 3 and director Philip Barantini had to pull him aside

Adolescence director reveals intense moment Owen Cooper "lost it" during scene

Snow White slammed by little people for using CGI dwarfs instead of real actors

Snow White slammed by little people for using CGI dwarfs instead of real actors

Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets

How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates confirmed

Jesy Nelson shocks fans with surprise pregnancy update on Mother's Day

Jesy Nelson shocks fans with twin pregnancy update after emergency surgery

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases how season 3 will be different to the book

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

MAFS Australia's Dave dated another bride before the show

MAFS Australia Dave and Sierah's shock dating history revealed

What does North West rap on FKA twigs 'Childlike Things'? An English translation of her lyrics

What do North West's 'Childlike Things' lyrics mean? An English translation of her FKA twigs rap
Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained

What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

More TV & Entertainment News

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia still together?

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

Stephen Graham hints at "developing another story" as follow up to Adolescence

Adolescence's Stephen Graham hints at 'follow up' to Netflix series

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia Clint Rice's net worth: His golf earnings and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason why he left show

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason he left the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has shared her text messages with Jeff

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals truth of Jeff text messages after Rhi row

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

MAFS Australia's Paul reportedly dating his 'backup bride' Hannah

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?