When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's relationship has been revealed but when did they start dating?

Married at First Sight Australia's 2025 cast got quite the shock when it was revealed that Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice had sparked a romance after filming.

All was revealed during the reunion, but for us watching at home in the UK and Australia we were privy to their relationship before the reunion trailer even came around as Jacqui and Clint had been addressing their relationship all over social media.

What was a shock though, is that in the reunion trailer Ryan (Jacqui's ex husband) accused her of getting to know Clint while they were still together.

So, when did they 'meet', when did they start getting to know each other romantically and was it while she was with Ryan? And was it when Clint was still with Lauren? Here's what we know.

When did Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia start dating?

In conversation with the Daily Mail Australia, Ryan claimed Jacqui revealed that she had been talking to Clint while they were still married and actively involved in the experiment.

He said: "She admitted to me one night, she's like, 'After one night when I was really upset, I actually called Clint at 3am'. They had a conversation over the phone about her being so upset with the experiment, with me, with Rhi, with everything."

"My suspicions ended up being confirmed. After that, I was like, 'You've made a joke of our time here.' Literally," he added. "I could've taken the whole bitter, jaded side and been like, 'Oh, you were messaging him while we were still together.' Which is true."

However, a production insider told Yahoo! that Clint and Jacqui "grew close towards the end of filming but didn’t get together until after the season wrapped".

Jacqui has recalled when she first met Clint but denied flirting with him, she said: "I remember when I first met him at the dinner party I straight away got a good vibe from him. I was like this guy is really down to earth, he seems really level headed, he seems quite reasonable.

"I felt this sense of like, 'oh gosh this is great maybe they'll calm everyone down at the dinner parties'... I was like, 'oh this is someone I'd want to get to know and be friends with because he'll probably be really chill and calm'."

Now, since Clint and Jacqui's relationship is well and truly out in the open, Jacqui has been sharing even more about their relationship.

In February, they were papped by Women's Day and Jacqui collaborated on the post on Instagram, making it clear she didn't want to hide her relationship.

And today, less than a week before the reunion airs, on her Instagram she shared a snap of some flowers Clint bought her and the card reads: "Jac, enjoy your first day back at work, I can't wait to see you in a few weeks, CR x"

