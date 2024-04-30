Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Katie Louise Smith

Hayes Campbell is about to become your new fave popstar (and your new boyband crush) thanks to Nicholas Galitzine's charming portrayal of him in The Idea of You. Although, once you see Nicholas' portrait of his boyband alter ego, it might end up haunting your dreams. (Or blessing them, we'll let you decide!)

Yes, the brilliant Nicholas Galitzine took a trip to the Capital Buzz art gallery (so Solène of us, we know!) while on his whirlwind press tour for The Idea of You, and he told us all the details about the August Moon lead singer – from what it was like to train at "boyband bootcamp", to his favourite August Moon song and who Hayes' most played artist might be.

Hit play on the video below to see it all unfold, but be warned... Nicholas' version of Hayes Campbell doesn't appear to have any hands.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicholas also revealed which fellow actors he'd call upon to form a new boyband, and spoke highly of Joe Keery (a.k.a. Djo) and his massively viral smash 'End of Beginning'.

And for all those Red, White and Royal Blue fans who are desperate to see Nicholas reunite with Taylor Zakhar Perez in a sequel, he revealed that he'd love to star in another comedy opposite the actor, and praised his comedic acting skills.

The Idea of You, starring Nicholas and Anne Hathaway, will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 2nd.

