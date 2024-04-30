Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

30 April 2024, 15:16

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell
The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

[Capital Buzz, previously known as PopBuzz. New name, same content.]

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hayes Campbell is about to become your new fave popstar (and your new boyband crush) thanks to Nicholas Galitzine's charming portrayal of him in The Idea of You. Although, once you see Nicholas' portrait of his boyband alter ego, it might end up haunting your dreams. (Or blessing them, we'll let you decide!)

Yes, the brilliant Nicholas Galitzine took a trip to the Capital Buzz art gallery (so Solène of us, we know!) while on his whirlwind press tour for The Idea of You, and he told us all the details about the August Moon lead singer – from what it was like to train at "boyband bootcamp", to his favourite August Moon song and who Hayes' most played artist might be.

Hit play on the video below to see it all unfold, but be warned... Nicholas' version of Hayes Campbell doesn't appear to have any hands.

The Idea of You’s Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait Of Hayes Campbell

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicholas also revealed which fellow actors he'd call upon to form a new boyband, and spoke highly of Joe Keery (a.k.a. Djo) and his massively viral smash 'End of Beginning'.

And for all those Red, White and Royal Blue fans who are desperate to see Nicholas reunite with Taylor Zakhar Perez in a sequel, he revealed that he'd love to star in another comedy opposite the actor, and praised his comedic acting skills.

The Idea of You, starring Nicholas and Anne Hathaway, will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 2nd.

Watch more Portrait Mode videos from Capital Buzz:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How to watch Challengers online: Netflix, streaming and everything you need to know

Is Challengers On Netflix Or Streaming? Here's When And How To Watch Online

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton Bosses "Committed" To Making All 8 Seasons At Netflix

Martin Freeman defends Miller's Girl from age gap discourse backlash

Martin Freeman Responds To Backlash Over 'Controversial' Jenna Ortega Age-Gap In Miller’s Girl
MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway Defends Age Gap Between Solène And Hayes In The Idea of You

Love Island's Kai Fagan in green swimming trunks

Love Island's Kai Fagan: Height, Age, Job, Fiancée And More

Love Island

Netflix are reportedly creating a new live-action Scooby-Doo series

Scooby-Doo live-action series is in the works at Netflix

Love Island winners Kai and Sanam

Inside Love Island's Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan's Relationship

Love Island

Blue Ivy Carter is set to star in the next Lion King film by Disney

Blue Ivy Carter To Star In New Lion King Movie 'Mufasa'

The Idea of You sees Anne Hathaway opposite Nicholas Galitzine

Who’s In The Cast Of The Idea Of You? A Complete Guide

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits