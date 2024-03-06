The Idea Of You – Release Date, Trailer And The Book It’s Based On

6 March 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 15:29

The Idea of You stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway
The Idea of You stars Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway. Picture: Getty/Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

The Idea Of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is about to become our new obsession. Here's why you need to have it on your radar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Idea Of You is coming to fill the After-shaped hole in our lives, this time with a love story between characters played by Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, a divorced mother and a 20-year-old pop star who strike up an unexpected romance.

The book by Robinne Lee was originally released in 2017 and when it was announced that it began to gain traction online during the pandemic, the author revealed to Vogue magazine that none other than Harry Styles was one of her inspirations for the character of Hayes, as well as Prince Harry and a couple of her ex-boyfriends.

There will no doubt have been some changes for the big screen adaptation starring Hathaway and Galitzine, but until we know more here’s everything we know so far about The Idea of You including its release date, who’s in the cast and the book it’s based on.

The Idea of You is coming out on Prime Video
The Idea of You is coming out on Prime Video. Picture: Prime Video

When is The Idea of You coming out?

The Idea of You is coming out worldwide on 2nd May on Prime Video, just a few months away!

The poster for the film was released in March, showing an in-love looking Hathaway gazing up at her toy boy boyfriend played by Galitzine.

Watch the trailer for The Idea of You

Watch The Idea of You trailer

The trailer for The Idea of You is here! Watch it above.

In the trailer we get a first look at single mom Soléne's (Hathaway) love story with the lead singer of the hottest boy band of the moment, Hayes (Galitzine). Their unexpected relationship forms after Soléne steps in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to Coachella when her ex bails at the last minute. The movie description reads: “She has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark.”

It goes on: “As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Soléne soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

Anne Hathaway stars as Soléne in The Idea of You
Anne Hathaway stars as Soléne in The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

What is the book The Idea of You about?

The film adaptation of The Idea of You sounds like it’s stuck very closely to the original story in the book. The novel follows Soléne Marchand, a 39-year-old art gallery owner in LA who’s mum to her teenage daughter Isabelle. She’s reluctant to take Isabelle to meet her favourite boy band but since her divorce she’s eager to keep a close relationship with her daughter.

The book description reads: “The last thing Solène expects is to make a connection with one of the members of the world-famous August Moon… That he is all of twenty years old further complicates things.”

Their trysts quickly evolve into a ‘passionate and genuine relationship’ but their relationship soon becomes a viral sensation and Soléne and her daughter are thrust into the centre of mass media attention and ‘rabid fans’.

Nicholas Galitzine is Hayes in The Idea of You
Nicholas Galitzine is Hayes in The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

Is the book The Idea of You about Harry Styles?

The Idea of You was ‘never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles’ according to author Robinne Lee. However, it garnered comparisons to the One Direction star over his iconic boyband status and international fame even beyond the band.

She explained to Vogue magazine: “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

Harry Styles performing in red suit
Harry Styles was one of the inspirations for The Idea of You. Picture: Getty

The author told blogger Deborah Kalb in 2017 that when her husband was on a business trip she was “up late surfing music videos on YouTube" and discovered the face "of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to. … It was like…art.”

After a deep dive on Google she discovered ‘he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.’

Asked directly if Harry Styles inspired The Idea of You, Lee said: “Inspired is a strong word.” Instead, her ideas came from her idea of “my dream guy.. like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles] plus a couple of ex-boyfriends, a little of her husband and a dash of Eddie Redmayne.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk spilled on what happened when she read his diary

Love Island's Georgia H Finds Proof In Anton's Diary They Were Meant To Be

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More
CBB fans are divided over Ekin-Su and Louis Walsh's friendship

Ekin-Su And Louis Walsh's Unexpected Friendship Divides Celebrity Big Brother Viewers

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Cast: The Line-Up In Full

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi haven't confirmed if they're still together

Have Adam And Arabella Split After Love Island All Stars?

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

Here's your insiders guide to the CBB house

Inside The Celebrity Big Brother House: Full House Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Trailer And More

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday at 9pm

What Time Is Celebrity Big Brother On Tonight?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits