There’s Another Harry Styles-Inspired Novel You Need To Know About

Harry Styles continues to be the source of everyone’s inspiration, in so many ways.

Harry Styles is not only about to save 2020 with the release of the 'TPWK' video, but we can continue bringing the One Direction star into our 2021 dreams after it emerged there’s yet another romance novel inspired by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

First, there was After, the fan-fiction-turned movie franchise in which the male protagonist is based on Mr Styles, and fans are just discovering The Idea of You, by Robinne Lee.

The romance novel, released in 2017, is about sophisticated art gallery owner Soléne Marchand, a 39-year-old mother who falls for Hayes Campbell, the 20-year-old frontman of her teenage daughter’s favourite boyband.

The description reads: “What begins as a series of clandestine trysts quickly evolves into a passionate relationship. It is a journey that spans continents as Solène and Hayes navigate each other’s disparate worlds: from stadium tours to international art fairs to secluded hideaways.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re getting serious Fifty Shades of Grey vibes.

Things only get messier when their romance goes viral and Soléne and her daughter are targeted by diehard fans as well as the media.

Vogue caught up with the author, who said: “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles.

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

Lee explained Harry is just one of the inspirations for the character of Hayes, along with Prince Harry, a couple of her ex-boyfriends and “a dash of Eddie Redmayne.”

The Idea of You picked up traction this year, racking up four and a half stars on Good Reads and thousands of glowing reviews.

