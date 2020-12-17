Harry Styles's 2021 Calendar So Far From Tour, To Film Roles & Fashion Statements

What does Harry Styles have in store for 2021? Picture: Harry Styles/ PA

Harry Styles had a huge 2020 despite everything being put on pause, so, what does the 'Golden' singer have in store for us in 2021?

Harry Styles has had a pretty good year all things considered, but even the 'Adore You' singer didn't escape the clutches of 2020 as the singer was forced to postpone his tour for his second album, 'Fine Line'.

2021, we think we've all agreed, will be a better year (small prayer)

Harry Styles 'Love On Tour' 2021

Haz recently tweeted to let everyone know he won't be able to go ahead with the February/March start date for his 'Love On Tour' and has said he hopes to have more information in the New Year for everyone.

Harry Styles postpones tour dates planned for February/March. Picture: Twitter @Harry_Styles

"Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice."

"I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness."

So, although he can't push ahead with the early 2021 tour, we're sure when there's more clarity surrounding COVID-19, Harry will let us know the dates ASAP.

Safety first!

The Grammys- 31st January

Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys. Picture: Getty

Harry has bagged his first ever Grammy nominations, three in fact, so this year all eyes will be on the 'Cherry' singer to see if he can join the elite group of artists who have one of these huge accolades to their name.

He is nominated for:

"Fine Line" Best Pop Vocal Album

"Watermelon Sugar" Best Pop Solo Performance

"Adore You" Best Music Video

These are enormous categories, so, roll on 2021, at least we all have something to look forward to in January!

Don't Worry Darling in 2021?

It's literally all we've been talking about ever since Haz was announced to be starring alongside Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller that's currently being filmed in LA and Palm Springs.

The film is about an "unhappy housewife (Florence Pugh) who slowly begins to question her own sanity when she starts to notice strange occurrences in her small, utopian community in the California desert."

Harry is playing her husband who is hiding a 'dark secret' from her and honestly cannot wait to see the 'Golden' singer a) back on the big screen and b) playing a husband/villain that is immaculately dressed.

Now, we don't know for certain whether this flick has a 2021 release date, but they're already filming and the anticipation for it will be huge.

Fingers crossed, for now!

More huge fashion moments

Look, we don't know what they're going to be just yet, but one thing is guaranteed.

Harry is going to continue serving iconic/historic/boundary breaking fashion moments in 2021- whether it be him out for a jog or rocking the front of a fashion publication.

He's showing absolutely no sign of slowing down and that's what we, and fans, love to see.

New music?

There have been a couple of clues Harry may already be working on his third album, or at least some new material.

His label, Columbia Records, teased a 'few more tricks up their sleeve', however the year is almost out and we haven't seen any new music from Mr. Styles.

He was also spotted in Bath in the UK a few months earlier and fans speculated he could be there to visit a recording studio he created much of 'Fine Line' in.

“We’ve got a few more things up our sleeve for the rest of the year but you’ll have to wait and see. Giving the fans mysteries to unravel has been an important part of the campaign, so we’re going to keep our cards close to our chests for now.” - Columbia Records for @MusicWeek — HSD (@hsdaily) September 28, 2020

But, as any Harry fan knows, he moves mysteriously and secretly until the moment arises he wants to unveil his music to the world- so we shouldn't expect any clues until he wants us to!

