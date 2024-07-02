Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

2 July 2024, 08:55 | Updated: 2 July 2024, 09:18

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey 🤣

By Kathryn Knight

Rob Brydon joined Capital Breakfast and took on a hilarious challenge involving Sabrina Carpenter lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rob Brydon stopped by Capital Breakfast to chat about his new TV show My Lady Jane, his legendary role as Bryn in Gavin and Stacey and, unexpectedly, Sabrina Carpenter who we can’t get enough of on Capital right now with her latest song ‘Please Please Please’.

We asked the comedian to read some of Sabrina’s viral lyrics in the voice of some of his most iconic characters, including ‘The Small Man Trapped In A Box’, an impression he’s been doing for years and involves him quietening his voice so much so that it quite literally sounds like a small man trapped in a box. We’re thinking The Borrowers but if Rob Brydon was involved.

He also read the lyrics as the iconic Uncle Bryn from the sitcom we’re all obsessed with, Gavin and Stacey, hilariously adding into it: “I’m having a whale of a time” in classic Bryn style.

Rob Brydon did his best Uncle Bryn to read Sabrina Carpenter lyrics
Rob Brydon did his best Uncle Bryn to read Sabrina Carpenter lyrics. Picture: Global

To kick off the game Chris Stark explained: “Sabrina Carpenter is arguably one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now and she has a song called ‘Please Please Please’ which you are new to.”

Rob hilariously responded: “It’s new to me. But that’s no bad reflection on Sabrina or any of the Carpenters.”

Chris went on: “What I’d ideally like you to do is either say the lyrics or sing the lyrics to ‘Please Please Please’ in one of your many exceptional voices.”

After Rob said most of his impressions are ‘people that are either dead or not far from it,’ Chris suggested ‘the small man in the box’ and Rob happily obliged, putting on a show-stopping impersonation we still can’t get over.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play live-action Rapunzel in Tangled

Tangled's Mandy Moore Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Play Live-Action Rapunzel

TV & Film

House of the Dragon Creator Explains Why Milly Alcock Returns As Rhaenyra In Season 2

House Of The Dragon Creator Explains Why Daemon Sees Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra

TV & Film

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

The Sims 4 Introduces Polyamory In New Expansion Pack

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Zac Efron has denied having plastic surgery

Zac Efron's Jaw Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

When does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder come out on Netflix?

When Does A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Come Out On Netflix? Here's Where To Watch

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits