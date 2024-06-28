Exclusive

A Quiet Place's Lupita Nyong'o And Joseph Quinn Reveal Filming Secret On Capital Breakfast

28 June 2024, 08:10 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 08:25

'A Quiet Place: One Day' actors Lupita and Joseph joined Capital Breakfast
'A Quiet Place: One Day' actors Lupita and Joseph joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

'A Quiet Place: Day One' is out now so Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn joined Capital to spill on filming secrets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The A Quiet Place prequel A Quiet Place: Day One is "wilder" than the films that came before, Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn told Will Manning, who was covering Capital Breakfast for Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

Lupita and Joseph, who star as the leads in the new film showcasing the origins of the A Quiet Place world, revealed all about being on set for the film based in New York City.

Black Panther star Lupita and Stranger Things star Joseph said that "risks" were taken for this film, setting it apart from the other films.

Film still from 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Film still from 'A Quiet Place: Day One'. Picture: Alamy

Lupita Nyong’o & Joseph Quinn On Filming ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ And Play The Whisper Challenge 🤫

"This one is exciting, it's different from the other two, they've definitely taken some risks with this one," she said, adding: "It's bigger, we're in New York, you know, it's wilder for sure."

An intrigued Will quizzed the pair on what it was like filming in New York. "Fun fact," Lupita started before revealing, "we shot it here."

But it wasn't all green screens hung up on Oxford Street, oh no. The production team literally recreated New York City inside Leavesden Studios, which is in Watford, England.

Lupita explained: "We had an incredible production team that built New York. And I lived in New York for ten years and I remember walking on to set and I could not believe how much it looked like New York, everything down to the trash cans.

"It was incredible, it was beautiful."

Lupita and Joseph take on the 'whisper challenge'
Lupita and Joseph take on the 'whisper challenge'. Picture: Global

Although the set was fake, the destruction seen in the film is very real, as Lupita revealed: "They also distressed the set as they went along.

"So it was really cool to come to the set on different days and to see how it [had been] broken down."

Make sure you catch Joseph and Lupita's full interview on Global Player to find out more about A Quiet Place: Day One and to watch them attempt the 'whisper challenge'.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

