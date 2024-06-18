Exclusive

Bridgerton's Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Spill Mirror Scene Secrets On Capital Breakfast

18 June 2024, 08:07

Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast
Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Bridgerton stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark, Kemi Rodgers to spill all the tea on season three.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton is all anyone can talk about right now, especially after part two of season three dropped last week, so naturally we invited the stars of the show in to reveal all about Bridgerton's 'steamiest season yet'.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark, Kemi Rodgers, where they didn't hold back on behind-the-scenes secrets.

In season three part one, everyone went mad for the 'carriage scene', which they revealed was filmed over several days, and now the hot topic is the mirror scene.

If you've not caught the show yet, we won't spoil it for you but for the characters Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, this is the most intimate we've seen them yet.

Nicola and Luke with the Breakfast gang
Nicola and Luke with the Breakfast gang. Picture: Global

Speaking with the Breakfast gang, Luke and Nicola explained how they've had to transition into more grownup roles, which for Luke happened to include full body tanning where he wore nothing but a 'cup' to hide his dignitaries.

"That's the moment where your relationship sort of changes, with your makeup artist, and you become best friends," Luke said through laughter.

As things got steamy in the studio, conversation turned to special effects, as Chris let out his curious side, asking how steam is made for TV.

Nicola revealed that it's of course not real steam, "'cause it would ruin the wigs". In the show, Nicola wears a gorgeous red head wig, much different to the blonde she sports off camera.

Bridgerton season three centres Colin and Penelope
Bridgerton season three centres Colin and Penelope. Picture: Netflix

Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton laugh at filming that carriage scene | Bridgerton Season 3 interview

"I had to have two wigs, that's how sexy that scene is," Nicola exclaimed, referring to the mirror scene, before adding: "I couldn't have the same wig because it would get messed up too much."

Well, well, we hope you didn't get too flustered listening to Capital Breakfast today, and don't forget to catch the best bits from the interview on Global Player.

