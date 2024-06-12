Exclusive

Inside Out's Amy Poehler Explores Brand New Emotions On Capital Breakfast

12 June 2024, 07:32 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 08:07

Amy Poehler joins Capital Breakfast
Amy Poehler joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Inside Out's Amy Poehler joined Kemi Rodgers on Capital Breakfast to chat all about Inside Out 2 and brand new emotions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly a decade after Inside Out was released, Pixar is bringing its sequel Inside Out 2 to cinemas on June 14.

To chat all about the new movie and the brand new emotions joining main character Riley's gang, actress and comedian Amy Poehler - aka 'Joy' - sat down with Capital Breakfast's Kemi Rodgers.

She explained how as Inside Out's Riley, now played by Kensington Tallman, grows into her teenage years with more emotions such as 'Anxiety', 'Embarrassment' and 'Ennui' - which is french for boredom.

Amy Poehler hilariously improvises new 'Inside Out' emotions drawn by kids 🤣

With the addition of new emotions, the cast of Inside Out 2 is fully star-studded with the likes of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri playing the voice of 'Envy' and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke taking on the role of 'Anxiety'.

Amy said if there were to be an Inside Out 3 she'd imagine the characters 'Hangry', 'Triumph' and 'Judgement'.

Then, Kemi shared some drawings sent in by our 'little listeners' and asked Amy to match them with an emotion.

Watch their full interview on Global Player.

World premiere of Disney and Pixar&squot;s "Inside Out 2" in LA
World premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" in LA. Picture: Getty

From the adorable sketches she came up with 'Shy', 'Triumph' and, the cousin of 'Joy', the 'Party Starter' who unsurprisingly had a British accent.

Speaking as a mum of two teenagers herself, Amy said: "You know what's so good about this film is you can look at it as a parent, you can look at it as a young person, you can look at it as a person who has just experienced the last ten years and how hectic it's been.

"You don't have to be young to have anxiety," she started, "Pixar does this so well, where they take young people's feeling very seriously, they treat it with a lot of respect and when we watch it we get in touch with our inner child."

Ready to get in touch with your inner child? Inside Out 2 hits the cinemas Friday 14th June.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Indiyah has been dissecting the Love Island 'love square'

'Ayo's Giving People Pleaser' Says Love Island Icon Indiyah Polack

Love Island

Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With $10,800 Ring

Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack, Tracklist And All The Covers

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drop on Netflix?

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

TV & Film

Has Rihanna quit music for good?

Has Rihanna Officially Retired From Music?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits