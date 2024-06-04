Kemi Rodgers Announced As Sian Welby's Cover For Capital Breakfast This Summer

Kemi Rodgers set to cover Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

Capital presenter Kemi Rodgers will be stepping in to cover Sian Welby over the summer as she takes time off to have her baby.

On-air this morning, Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby announced that Capital presenter Kemi Rodgers will be covering for Sian over the summer as she takes time off to have her baby.

Sian has been sharing her pregnancy journey with Capital Breakfast listeners since she announced the news live on air earlier this year and now she is going to be taking some well deserved time off as her due date nears.

At the moment Kemi presents on Capital every Saturday and Sunday mid-mornings, 9am – 12 noon but will part of the Breakfast team for the summer very soon.

Kemi will be joining Jordan North and Chris Stark for Capital Breakfast. Picture: Getty

The Capital presenter has said she is "buzzing" to step in as Sian takes some leave, saying: “I am absolutely buzzing to cover for Sian over the summer on Capital Breakfast; we are all so excited for her and her new bundle of joy!

"The Capital Breakfast Show is such a laugh and I know I’m going to have the best time with Jordan and Chris.”

Jordan North joined the Global family in April and has been presenting the Capital Breakfast show with Chris and Sian ever since.

Sian is equally excited to hand the baton to Kemi as she said: “Kemi’s been absolutely brilliant stepping in as ‘junket queen’ for the past couple of weeks and I know she’ll be keeping the boys in check whilst I’m off on leave for the Summer!”

Yes, taking over Sian's duties has also meant Kemi has become the new owner of the junket crown and has even been sent to Berlin, Germany to interview Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for their new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

And what a time it is for Kemi to take over the reins as we prepare for artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Raye and Benson Boone to join us at Wembley for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

