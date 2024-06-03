We've Just Launched A Radio Station Dedicated To Taylor Swift

We've launched Capital (Taylor's Version). Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We’ve launched Capital (Taylor’s Version), a pop-up radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift, to celebrate the UK leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is about to take over the nation as Taylor Swift brings her highly-anticipated world tour to the UK, kicking off her string of shows in Edinburgh before she makes her way down the country and wraps up at London’s Wembley Stadium.

And to celebrate, we’re giving Swifties the chance to listen to their favourite artist all-day, every-day with the UK’s No. 1 Swift Music Station, Capital (Taylor’s Version).

It's the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will play Taylor’s top hits from her critically acclaimed albums including; '1989 (Taylor’s Version)', 'Red (Taylor’s Version)', 'Midnights' and 'Folklore'. The station will be bringing listeners all the latest on Taylor Swift as she tours across the UK and hearing from fans attending pre and post shows.

We're celebrating Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour arriving in the UK. Picture: Getty

The fourteen GRAMMY award-winning international superstar is currently in the middle of her 152-show ‘Eras Tour’ which spans across five continents. The highest-grossing concert tour of all time will see Taylor come to the United Kingdom on Friday June 7th to perform her first show in Edinburgh before descending onto Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Brent Tobin, Managing Editor of Capital “We were Enchanted by the idea of a radio station dedicated to Taylor, once we thought about it, we just couldn’t Shake It Off! We get to create the station of our Wildest Dreams and Mastermind a fan favourite with not only the greatest songs but with top trivia and tour news. We’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London and we hope all the Swifties join us for the ultimate tour celebration!”

Listen live to Capital (Taylor's Version) on Global Player.