The Summer I Turned Pretty author teases season 3 will leave fans "devastated" over shock ending

21 May 2025, 16:45 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 16:48

By Sam Prance

The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty looks set to be an emotional one.

The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han has stated that season 3 will leave fans "devastated and heartbroken".

The wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is nearly over. On July 16th, Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will return to our lives for one last hurrah. Set two years after season 2 ends, the final season will adapt Jenny Han's We’ll Always Have Summer for the small screen with several key changes.

Now, Jenny Han has teased what fans can expect from season 3. It sounds as though, even if you've read the books, you will be shocked and brought to tears over what happens to Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah in the final season.

Lola Tung talks The Summer I Turned Pretty

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jenny explained: "A lot of people, literally, are just watching the show and they're seeing it for the first time. But you also want to serve the people who have been fans for 15 years, who are excited about certain things. But you can't make everyone happy. I wish I could make everyone happy."

Jenny then revealed that she wanted to give viewers "a true show-watching experience where they find themselves with bated breath being like, 'What's going to happen next?'" rather than knowing exactly what's to come because they read the books". In other words, the show will stray from the books.

Discussing Conrad and Jeremiah, Jenny teased: "A successful love triangle is one where, no matter what happens, people are going to be devastated and heartbroken. If the answer feels really clear and easy, then there's no real conflict. No matter what you do, someone's going to be hurt by it."

As for how the series wraps up, Lola Tung told Entertainment Weekly: "You have no clue." Meanwhile, her co-star Gavin Caslageno said: "You don't really know."

WARNING: The Summer I Turned Pretty book spoilers below

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? - SPOILERS
Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? - SPOILERS. Picture: Prime Video

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

The final The Summer I Turned Pretty book We'll Always Have Summer starts with Belly and Jeremiah as a couple in college. However, things take a turn when Jeremiah cheats on Belly at a frat party. Belly initially breaks up with him but Jeremiah then proposes to her and, despite Laurel and Steven advising her not to, Belly says yes.

Of course, Belly and Jeremiah intend to marry each other at Susannah's beloved beach house. While planning the wedding, Belly find out that Conrad is living in the beach house and the pair reconnect. Belly officially ends her relationship with Jeremiah and studies abroad in Spain where Conrad sends her love letters.

The book ends with Belly coming back to the US whre she and Conrad begin dating. In the final scene, they get married at the beach house. It rains all day but Conrad and Belly run into the sea in their wedding clothes.

As for Jeremiah, he attends the wedding with an unnamed date.

Whether all of this happens in the series is yet to be seen.

Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

