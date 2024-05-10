Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September 2019, but they’ve known each other for much longer.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, are the celebrity couple fans just can’t get enough of, and their stunning South Carolina wedding was a hot talking point for weeks as the pair continued to share their stunning photos. The pop star and the supermodel first met when they were teenagers, dating for a short period when Hailey was 19 before reuniting later on in life. Fast forward to 2024 and the couple have been happily married for six years and are now expecting their first baby together.

From how they met and became friends, to the day they reunited and later married, here’s the complete relationship timeline for Justin and Hailey Bieber…

How did Hailey and Justin meet?

In news that makes us all feel very old, Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 when then-12-year-old Hailey was introduced to the ‘Baby’ singer by her famous father Stephen backstage at The Today Show.

They bumped into each other once again in 2011 at the premiere of Bieber’s Never Say Never movie, but by this point he was dating Selena Gomez.

Nevertheless, he and Hailey remained good friends.

Following months of speculation Justin and Hailey confirmed their relationship in January 2016. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

When did Hailey and Justin start dating?

Speaking to Elle magazine in their March 2020 issue about when they first got together, Hailey explained she and her now-husband officially started dating in 2016.

The model explained: “There was a time when our lives seemed to be going in very different directions. I actually think—now that I look back at it being married—that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy.”

However, they split six months later and Justin moved on with Sofia Ritchie.

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey in July 2018. Picture: Getty

When did Hailey and Justin get back together?

As Hailey explained herself, the couple gave things another go after bumping into each other at a church conference.

She said: “We ended up being at this church conference together in Miami, and it was the first time we’d seen each other in a while.”

"I remember we were hanging out and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, here’s the thing: We’re not going to be friends.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?’ I think we were both a little unsure about what was going on in the very beginning. It was familiar territory, but when a lot of time goes by, it’s like getting to know a new person.”

When did Justin and Hailey get engaged?

In July 2018, the couple confirmed their engagement with a lengthy Instagram post in which Justin said: “You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!”

When did Justin and Hailey get married?

Weeks after putting a ring on it in 2018, the couple went to New York City’s Marriage Bureau to get their marriage license and made things official shortly after.

Justin and Hailey married in September 2019. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

When was Justin and Hailey's wedding?

The stars didn’t have their religious wedding ceremony until one year later in 2019, when they walked down the aisle in front of hundreds of their celebrity friends in a stunning service at Hotel Montage in South Carolina.

Around 150 guests were in attendance, including some celebs like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ed Sheeran and Jaden Smith.

Hailey wore three bespoke bridal gowns, including an off-shoulder design created by the late Virgil Abloh and two evening dresses, a Ralph & Russo gown for the reception and then a silk Vera Wang slip for the dance floor.

When did Hailey and Justin move in together?

The couple waited until they were married to move in together, with Hailey telling Elle: “Neither of us believed in doing that, but to each their own. If you live with a boyfriend or a fiancé or whatever it is, that’s cool.”

