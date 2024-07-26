Get Your Tickets To Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has announced new dates for her tour. Picture: Live Nation

By Kathryn Knight

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her Short n' Sweet tour and tickets are on sale from this morning – here's all the info you need.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour is coming to the UK in 2025, and we're already asking the universe, 'Please Please Please' can we have tickets?!

After embarking on her international tour earlier this year, the 'Espresso' hitmaker announced dates in the UK and Europe and she's just added a few more!

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to the Short n' Sweet tour, including the dates and venues.

Sabrina Carpenter's bringing her tour to the UK. Picture: Live Nation

Sabrina Carpenter's UK tour dates and venues

06/03/25 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

08/03/25 - The O2, London, UK

09/03/25 - The O2, London, UK

11/03/25 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

13/03/25 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

14/03/25 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour

Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's tour are on sale from today (Friday 26th July) at 10am.

Get your tickets here!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.