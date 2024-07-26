Get Your Tickets To Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

26 July 2024, 07:00 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 09:45

Sabrina Carpenter has announced new dates for her tour
Sabrina Carpenter has announced new dates for her tour. Picture: Live Nation

By Kathryn Knight

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her Short n' Sweet tour and tickets are on sale from this morning – here's all the info you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour is coming to the UK in 2025, and we're already asking the universe, 'Please Please Please' can we have tickets?!

After embarking on her international tour earlier this year, the 'Espresso' hitmaker announced dates in the UK and Europe and she's just added a few more!

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to the Short n' Sweet tour, including the dates and venues.

Sabrina Carpenter's bringing her tour to the UK
Sabrina Carpenter's bringing her tour to the UK. Picture: Live Nation

Sabrina Carpenter's UK tour dates and venues

  • 06/03/25 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
  • 08/03/25 - The O2, London, UK
  • 09/03/25 - The O2, London, UK
  • 11/03/25 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
  • 13/03/25 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
  • 14/03/25 - Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour

Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's tour are on sale from today (Friday 26th July) at 10am.

Get your tickets here!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Halsey's heartbreaking 'Lucky' lyrics explained

The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lucky' Lyrics Explained

News

Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

Love Island

Sam Quek is our Team GB House correspondent

Sam Quek Shares Secrets From The Olympic Village

News

Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew and Emma say what it's like on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Say What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

News

Love Island is set to end at the end of July

When Is The Love Island UK 2024 Summer Final?

Love Island

A look at Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring

A Closer Look At Hailey Bieber's New Engagement Ring

News

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together

Hailey Bieber’s Due Date And Pregnancy Details So Far

News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix

Elite Season 8 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

TV & Film

Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her

Love Island’s Grace Jackson Addresses Why Joey Essex ‘Had A Problem With Her’

Love Island

Hailey Bieber has said she's not 'super close' to her family anymore

Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Responds With Cryptic Post After She Said They're 'Not Super Close'

News

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took on the ultimate super hero battle

Watch Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Battle To Find Out Who’s The Real Super Hero

News

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Myles Smith spoke to us about how he wrote 'Stargazing'

Myles Smith Confirms ‘Stargazing’ Took Him 15 Minutes To Write

News

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

News

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider

Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

TV & Film