By Sam Prance

Here's everything Sabrina Carpenter has said about her new album Short N' Sweet.

She's working late 'cause she's a singer. Sabrina Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' is coming but when does it drop?

After years of hard work, Sabrina Carpenter has officially reached main pop girlie status. Her last album 'Emails I Can't Send' debuted to critical acclaim and it's since spawned two chart smashes: 'Nonsense' and 'Feather'. Not to mention, Sabrina's single 'Espresso' is now her first Top 10 hit in the US and Number 1 single in the UK. It's a great time to be a carpenter.

Now, Sabrina has announced her sixth studio album 'Short n' Sweet'. Here's everything we know about the new project including the release date, tracklist, collaborators and everything she's teased about her upcoming music so far.

Is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album?

When does Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' come out?

Sabrina Carpenter is releasing 'Short n' Sweet' on August 23rd. Taking to Instagram on June 3rd, Sabrina shared the cover art and wrote: "“Short n’ Sweet” MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!💋 this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too. you can preorder it now!"

She also teased: "i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!"

Sabrina's been quietly working on music since 2023. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in March, Sabrina said: "I’m trying to really take this experience in before moving on to the next thing…but I’ve been working on the next thing for a minute."

She added: "I’m starting to feel like I’ve outgrown the songs I’m singing, which is always an exciting feeling because I think that means the next chapter is right around the corner."

You can currently order the album on vinyl, cd and cassette from Sabrina's official store.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tracklist?

For the time being, no tracks have officially been confirmed for Sabrina Carpenter's sixth album 'Short n' Sweet' outside of the smash hit 'Espresso'. However, Sabrina has teased that a surprise is coming "on thursday night" so it looks like we could be getting more tracks very soon.

Sabrina didn't reveal the tracklist for 'Emails I Can't Send' until the week before it dropped so it may be a while before she unveils her next one.

Who has Sabrina Carpenter worked with on 'Short n' Sweet'?

Sabrina co-wrote 'Espresso' with her longterm collaborators Amy Allen, Steph Jones and Julian Bunetta who've previously worked on her songs including 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'Vicious'. We imagine that all three artists will feature on the project.

As for other collaborators on the album, Sabrina is yet to say anything but she's been spotted back in the studio with Amy Allen and Julia Michaels ('Because I Liked a Boy'). Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez producer Ian Kirkpatrick was also there.

On top of that, fans think that Jack Antonoff could be on the LP after he shared a meme with Sabrina edited in alongside artists he's previously work with (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey). Sabrina's also appeared on his Instagram recently.

Elsewhere, Sabrina's been spotted with Billie Eilish's brother and producer Finneas recently so it's possible he could be working with Sabrina too.

As for the vibe of her upcoming music, Sabrina told Interview: “I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realised that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing. It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards."

She continued: "There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music."

Bring on SC6!

