Is Barry Keoghan In Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Music Video?

6 June 2024, 16:18

Sabrina Carpenter fans are convinced that her boyfriend Barry Keoghan plays her love interest in her new video.

Sabrina Carpenter is back with another single but is her boyfriend Barry Keoghan in her 'Please Please Please' music video?

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went public with their relationship, fans have been obsessed with them as a couple. Over the course of the past few months, the stars have graced several red carpets together - including The Met Gala. Not to mention, Barry's also been seen supporting Sabrina in the audience at both The Eras Tour and Coachella.

Now, fans are convinced that Barry is in Sabrina's 'Please Please Please' music video based on several shots in the trailer.

Sabrina Carpenter releases ‘Please Please Please’ music video trailer

Yesterday (June 5th), Sabrina released a teaser for the music video for the second single from her upcoming album 'Short n' Sweet'. For the time being, little is known about the song other than the fact that it's called 'Please Please Please'. In the clip, Sabrina sings: Please, please, please / Don't bring me to tears / When I just did my makeup so nice.

As for the vibe of the video, it's giving cinema. Sabrina is dressed in a variety of glam looks as she visits someone in prison and is rushed away from a dramatic fight. There's also huge stacks of money and a lot of tears. However, it's one of the actors in the trailer that's capturing everyone's attention and fans think it's Barry Keoghan.

In a viral tweet of screenshots from the trailer, one fan wrote: "that is 100% barry i am crying screaming throwing up."

It appears that Barry could be playing Sabrina's criminal love interest in the music video.

If the theories are true, this isn't the first time that Barry's featured in Sabrina's work either. Back in April, she made a nod to Barry and his role in Saltburn in her Coachella 'Nonsense' outro. She sang: Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.

'Please Please Please' drops at 8:00PM PST and 01:00AM BST.

