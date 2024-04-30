Sabrina Carpenter’s Bangs & How TikTokers Are Losing Their Minds Trying To Recreate Them

'Sabrina Carpenter bangs' have been trending on TikTok for weeks now
'Sabrina Carpenter bangs' have been trending on TikTok for weeks now. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Sabrina Carpenter’s definitely made 2024 her year but music aside, it’s her perfect bangs that have really got TikTok fans on their knees worshipping her. But how does one achieve the iconic curtain bang look?

2024 has been the year of the curtain bang when it comes to hairstyles, it’s not even a controversial take anymore, it’s just fact.

Sabrina Carpenter has single-handedly nailed the 90’s nostalgia that’s taken over the younger generation with her dramatic blowout and soft curtain bangs that perfectly frame her face.

The pop star has had a huge year touring with Taylor Swift on her World Eras Tour, being in the headlines because of her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan and of course, slaying at Coachella 2024.

She's become quite the icon, so it’s no surprise that anyone with long hair at the moment has been aspirationally hoping they can rock the same look for themselves.

Just take a look over at TikTok where ‘Sabrina Carpenter bangs’ has been a trend on the platform for weeks now, with users trialling and testing ways to perfect their own hair to look like the pop stars.

Sabrina Carpenter's fan's have desperately tried to replicate her look
Sabrina Carpenter's fan's have desperately tried to replicate her look. Picture: Getty

What our online amateur fringe specialists seemed to have figured out is that there needs to be three sections of the fringe; the centre which is the shortest, the midi-bits that you want to sweep your cheekbones and the long bits that are tossed back to blend into the rest of your hair.

Sabrina’s hairstyles Scott King revealed how fans could recreate her look when he spoke to Fashionista early in 2024.

The stylist explained that when cutting the bangs, "make sure the shortest piece is right in the middle, just above the bridge of your nose — about where the bottom of your eyebrow is — and that it gradually gets longer on each side to about the top of the cheekbones."

Scott highly recommended fans get their hands on a velcro roller to achieve the fluffy look Sabrina rocks, before saying "We blow-dry the bangs first side-to-side with a medium-sized round brush."

“After it's dry and still warm, we take a medium-sized Velcro roller, roll it toward the face, and secure it while styling the rest of the hair for about 10 minutes," he revealed to the magazine.

Whilst some fans on TikTok found great success managing to cut and style their bangs recreating the ‘Espresso’ singer's signature look, some fans didn’t have as much luck.

TikToker @megannmcdaid was left unhappy with her own Sabrina Carpenter inspired cut
TikToker @megannmcdaid was left unhappy with her own Sabrina Carpenter inspired cut. Picture: TikTok: @megannmcdaid

The voluminous look hinged so much on correct styling and product, remember these celebrities often take hours getting ready to look the way they do, that some fans were left disappointed after going to the hairdressers.

The app even created a ‘curtain bang effect, ’a filter users could turn on to see what they would look like with curtain bangs before committing to the cut.

But what’s exceedingly obvious is that the look isn’t for low-maintenance girlies, to achieve the fluffy perfection sitting on your forehead, you need to be willing to at least blow dry your hair a certain way before leaving the house.

If that’s not you, then you might just have to be content with watching Sabrina’s perfect locks sway in the breeze whenever she performs next.

