Barry Keoghan Fact File Including Age, Height And Son

22 December 2023, 16:38

Barry Keoghan starred in Top Boy before Saltburn
Barry Keoghan starred in Top Boy before Saltburn. Picture: Netflix/Getty
Barry Keoghan is just one of the stars of new movie Saltburn – here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Barry Keoghan, pronounced ‘Keo-Gan’, is the name you’re about to see everywhere after the rising star followed up his role in Top Boy with viral movie Saltburn opposite Jacob Elordi.

Fans will also know Barry from The Banshees of Inisherin and the latest The Batman, where he plays the unseen Arkham Prisoner, aka The Joker.

But who is Barry, how old is he and is he married? Here’s everything you need to know about the unstoppable actor.

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

Who is Barry Keoghan, how old is he?

Barry is a 31-year-old actor, who’s starred in TV mini series Chernobyl, 2021 Eternals, The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, Netflix’s Top Boy and most recently, Saltburn.

He also starred in Dunkirk as George, opposite Harry Styles.

Barry is from Summerhill in Dublin. He grew up alongside his brother Eric, spending much of their upbringing in foster homes before being raised by their grandmother and aunt.

His first tole was in 2011 in Between the Canals and after that attended The Factory in Dublin where he studied acting.

Barry Keoghan as Jonny in Top Boy
Barry Keoghan as Jonny in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix

How tall is Barry Keoghan?

Barry is around 5ft 6in; 1.73m according to online reports.

Who was Barry Keoghan in Top Boy?

In the final season of Top Boy in 2023, Barry played Jonny, an Irish gangster who finds himself involved with Sully and Dushane after taking over as the main drug supplier.

Jonny and his gang are brutally violent and it’s not long before he finds himself on the wrong side of Sully and Dushane.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn
Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn. Picture: Getty

Does Barry Keoghan have a wife or girlfriend?

Barry is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from girlfriend Alyson Kieran in July 2023 following two years together and a year after welcoming their first son.

They first met in February 2021, making their red carpet debut in October that same year.

Their son, named Brando, was born in August 2022, a moment Barry sweetly described to GQ as ‘indescribable,’ adding: “It’s a love I’ve not felt before.”

