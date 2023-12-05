Here's Why Everyone's Obsessed With The Saltburn Soundtrack

Everyone's obsessed with the Saltburn soundtrack, and it's valid. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Take a step back Barbie, there's a new favourite movie soundtrack for 2023 - it's Saltburn.

The film, Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, has already become a viral sensation with fans ready to name it the film of the year - even after blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Aside from the obsession with Jacob's attractiveness, the soundtrack is what's really won over cinema goers, as people have run to all social media platforms to insist that whoever decided on it "needs a pay rise, immediately".

In particular, club hits like 'Perfect (Exceeder)' by Mason & Princess Superstar and 'Murder on the Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor are now trending, as fans wish they were in the rave with leading men Felix and Oliver.

Saltburn is set in 2006 so it's no surprise that its soundtrack is a mix of iconic 00's hits. Some of these songs you might have forgotten about, so it's only right that we reintroduce you to some of these legendary noughties tunes...

Jacob Elordi and his co-star Barry Keoghan at the premiere of "Saltburn". Picture: Getty

'Perfect (Exceeder)' by Mason & Princess Superstar

This 2007 dance hit is now trending again in 2023 as people obsess over Saltburn's enticing party scenes. Jacob and Barry have said that the director, Emerald Fennell, created these scenes by "merging" reality and filming.

While shooting the Midsummer Night’s Dream manor house ball, “it was like we were at a party,” Jacob said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes. He went on: “Random blokes around the place…having their own party... Two days. All night. 48 hours nonstop. [We] saw the breaking dawn."

His co-star Barry agreed, saying: “Everything was merged..It was crazy. Everyone was dressed up and I didn’t know who was who... When the camera wasn’t on these people, the party was still going on.”

Fans have taken to TikTok to share their love for the song. One penned: "I need to whip my ponytail around in the clurb to this NOWWWWWW"

Another said: "I need to hear this blasting in a club with Jacob Elordi"

Mason vs Princess Superstar - Perfect (Exceeder) [Official Music Video]

And a third wrote: "need to be clubbing in the UK in the year 2007 with Jacob Elordi bc if not what is even the point of living" Jacob stans, we hear you. But 00's clubbing wasn't all that glam.

'Murder on the Dancefloor' by Sophie Ellis-Bextor

We all know this one, the 2001 song has probably been played in every DJ's wedding set since it came out - and we aren't complaining.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Murder On The Dancefloor

In celebration of this song choice one viewer wrote: "Thanks to Saltburn 'murder on the dancefloor' is officially my villain origin song"

And another said: "As expected, Saltburn has altered my brain chemistry for the better and I will be dancing around my apartment to murder on the dance floor fore the foreseeable future."

Of the track, director Emerald told Grazia: "I always wanted to use murder on the dance floor because it is the perfect amount of jubilant, joyful, wry and camp - which I think this film absolutely required."

'Loneliness' by Tomcraft

As many hail 'Perfect (Exceeder)' as the best song on the soundtrack, others would say, 'excuse me, Loneliness is right there!'

Tomcraft - Loneliness - Official Video (HQ)

One TikToker wrote: "stop talking about perfect (exceeder) and put some respect on loneliness' name"

This 2002 hit came from the German streets of Munich and has ravers wanting to go back to the sticky nightclub floors of the early 00's.

Other fans of the film said, "Thank you Saltburn for bringing this song back to my ears" and "I will only be listening to this ['Loneliness' by Tomcraft] for the foreseeable".

Archie Madekwe, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi at the "Saltburn" premiere after party. Picture: Getty

What songs are in the film Saltburn?

Here's the full Saltburn soundtrack:

I Love Him/ Oliver Quick! - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Have a Cheeky Christmas - The Cheeky Girls

No Cars Go - Arcade Fire

Sound OF The Underground - Girls Aloud

Destory Everything You Touch - Ladytron

Felix Amica - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

NFI'D - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Hand Me Up To Dry - Cold War Kids

This Modern Love - Bloc Party

Throwing Pebbles - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Journey To Saltburn - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Felix's Tour - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

You're So Real - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Time To Pretend - MGMT

Boys Like Flowers - Nuno Freitas

A Shared Bathroom/ Inconsistent Stories - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Slightly Bad Form - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida

Rent - Pet Shop Boys

Arcadia - Nuno Freitas

Accusations & Departures - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

You're Gorgeous - Babybird

The Summer Burned On - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Mr. Brightside - The Killers

Perfect (Exceeder) - Mason, Princess Superstar

Spit Roast - Anthony Willis

The Maze - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Staff Exit - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Nature Boy - Nuno Freitas

Almost None - Anthony Willis, London Contemporary Orchestra

Murder On The Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Nature Boy (Instrumental version) - Nuno Freitas

Emerald Fennell worked with Anthony Willis to create the iconic "Saltburn" soundtrack. Picture: Getty

The film’s score was composed by Anthony Willis, who soundtracked Emerald's previous film Promising Young Woman. And his other past credits include M3GAN and the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

