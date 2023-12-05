When Does Saltburn Come Out On Prime Video?

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan star in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Saltburn is one of 2023’s most-anticipated movies – here’s when it’s coming to Prime Video.

Saltburn, starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, will come out on Prime Video after a few weeks in the cinema – which has already made it a viral sensation.

From the epic soundtrack, which includes ultimate noughties banger ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’ to the cast of rising stars, movie fans can’t get enough of the new thriller.

So, it was welcome news when Prime Video announced Saltburn will be available to stream in just a few weeks – here’s what you need to know about the release date and time.

Watch the trailer for Saltburn

Jacob Elordi at the premiere of 'Saltburn'. Picture: Alamy

When is Saltburn coming out on Prime Video?

Saltburn comes out on Prime Video on 22nd December. To stream the film, you’ll need to be subscribed to Prime Video.

Although it’s a nail-biting – and sometimes disturbing – watch, it arrives just in time for Christmas for those who want a less-festive watch.

Barry Keoghan plays Oliver in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghanat the premiere for 'Saltburn'. Picture: Alamy

What time does Saltburn come out on Prime Video?

Saltburn will come out on Prime Video at 12am in the UK and the rest of the world.

Amazon’s streaming service tends to release original titles worldwide at 12am UTC (Universal Coordinated), but this may differ for films that have previously been in cinemas. We’ll update this page with more information when it’s available.

Saltburn quickly became a viral sensation after landing in cinemas, about a student named Oliver (Keoghan) struggling to fit in at Oxford University who finds himself drawn into aristocracy thanks to charming new friend Felix (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate for a summer he won’t forget.

