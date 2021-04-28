Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021? Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi has been linked to some famous faces, but who is he dating in 2021? Here’s what we know about The Kissing Booth star’s past relationships.

Jacob Elordi is one of the most popular Netflix heartthrobs out there, so it’s no surprise he has a pretty star-studded dating history.

The Kissing Booth star has dated his co-star, Joey King, to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

But who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

From his current girlfriend to his past relationships, here’s his dating history revealed…

Who is Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend, Kaia Gerber?

Jacob Elordi is currently dating Kaia Gerber. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber first sparked dating rumours in September 2020 after they were spotted holding hands following a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, just months after she split from Pete Davidson.

They then went Instagram official the following month when they shared pictures together as they dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley for their couple’s Halloween costume.

They’ve since gone on holiday to Mexico with Kaia’s famous parents, former supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The 19-year-old model’s parents are said to be big fans of Jacob, with a source telling Us Weekly: “Kaia’s parents adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia. Her friends have also taken a liking to him and think he’s such a heartthrob.”

Supermodel Kaia Gerber is Jacob Elordi's girlfriend. Picture: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya

Jacob Elordi was rumoured to have previously dated his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. Picture: Getty

Jacob and Zendaya were first romantically linked in August 2019 after they starred in Euphoria together.

The actors were caught on holiday together after being spotted in the background of a tourist’s Instagram photo, with the Malcolm and Marie actress later insisting it was a “family holiday”.

They were spotted getting cosy on a number of date nights since, and in January 2020, Zendaya even called Jacob her “best friend” when presenting him with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York.

Although they never confirmed they were an item, their relationship appeared to have fizzled out at some point in 2020 as Jacob began getting close to Kaia in summer last year.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King

The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated in 2017. Picture: Getty

Jacob and Joey first met when shooting their hit Netflix film together, The Kissing Booth, back in 2017.

The couple seemed closer than ever before it emerged they had split in February 2019, with them both removing traces of each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

To make it even more awkward, they then had to go on and film The Kissing Booth 2, which came out in July 2020, as they played on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend, Elle Evans and Noah Flynn.

The duo is also set to be starring in the movie’s third instalment, The Kissing Booth 3, which is scheduled for release in August 2021, however, we’re sure they’re used to working with each other by now!

