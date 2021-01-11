Zendaya’s New Movie Malcom And Marie: Your Guide To The Netflix Film

11 January 2021, 12:44

Zendaya stars as Marie in new Netflix movie Malcom and Marie, and fans are already manifesting her Oscar nom.

By Kathryn Knight

Malcom and Marie drops on Netflix on 5 February, starring John David Washington and Zendaya in the lead roles.

A screening for the film was held a few weeks before its release date and ever since the first look, critics and movie fans are tipping the stars for Oscars success.

The movie was developed and shot in lockdown and Zendaya got to work behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera.

Here’s the full lowdown on Malcom and Marie, and why the film will have you falling in love with Zendaya all over again…

Malcom and Marie hits Netflix on5 February
Malcom and Marie hits Netflix on5 February. Picture: Netflix

What is Malcom and Marie about?

The film tells the story of director Malcom and his girlfriend Marie, who go through the highs and lows of their entire relationship in the evening following the premiere of his latest movie.

The black-and-white film focuses on their conversations throughout the course of the evening, as Malcom fights for their relationship and Marie appears to be holding something back.

Who is Zendaya in Malcom and Marie?

Zendaya plays the lead Marie in the new Netflix movie as well as an executive producer.

Washington was also an executive producer, as well as rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan.

The flick was directed by Sam Levinson, a writer, producer and director who Zendaya worked with on Euphoria.

Malcom and Marie was produced and filmed during quarantine in 2020
Malcom and Marie was produced and filmed during quarantine in 2020. Picture: Netflix

When was Malcom and Marie filmed?

Malcom and Marie was shot in the middle of lockdown from June to July in 2020, meaning the cast and crew had to quarantine for two weeks before shooting began.

According to Deadline, the film’s bosses worked with doctors and unions on a plan to safely film amid the pandemic, a regime which included regular Covid tests, temperature checks, masks worn at all times and social distancing measures also in place.

There was no more than 12 people on set and staff could not come into close contact with the actors unless they wore the appropriate PPE.

Zendaya was also an executive producer on Malcom and Marie
Zendaya was also an executive producer on Malcom and Marie. Picture: Netflix

Where was Malcom and Marie filmed?

The shoot location was at Feldman Architecture’s Caterpillar House, on the outskirts of California, a property with enough privacy for the entire production as well as a safe distance from anyone outside of the filming bubble.

When is Malcom and Marie coming out?

Malcom and Marie will be released on Netflix on 5 February.

