All Of Zendaya’s Upcoming Films & Series Including Role Alongside John David Washington

Zendaya has a lot of films under her belt for the next few years. Picture: PA

Zendaya has a busy few years ahead in terms of films and TV series – here’s what the actress is working on…

Zendaya is one of the most in-demand young actresses at the moment, after award-winning roles in the likes of Euphoria, Spider-Man and The Greatest Showman.

But at 24 years old the star isn’t slowing down her work schedule any time soon and has a number of big roles booked for the next few years.

As Zendaya’s private life and whether she’s split from Jacob Elordi hits the spotlight, let’s take a look at the brilliant actress’ upcoming films and TV shows, including a starring role alongside John David Washington…

Dune

Zendaya stars in upcoming sci-fi film Dune. Picture: Warner Bros

Opposite yet another rising star, Zendaya stars in Dune with Timothée Chalalmet.

A feature adaption of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune is expected to have a late 2020 release date.

Malcom & Marie

Zendaya in Malcom & Marie. Picture: Little Lamb Country

Zendaya stars alongside John David Washington in Malcom & Marie, a project which came about during lockdown and was quietly filmed on a private location in June and July with coronavirus safety measures in place.

In the movie, Zendaya plays the leading role of Marie while John David Washington stars as her husband Malcom.

There’s not yet much information on the film’s plot, but it’s said to have a similar theme to Netflix’s Marriage Story.

Finest Kind

In a new crime thriller about two brothers, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort, Zendaya will star in a leading role which we don’t yet know much about.

Finest Kind is still in development, but we do know Jake and Ansel play brothers in over their heads in the Boston crime scene.

The film is in the pre-production stage so will probably hit the big screen in 2021.

Spider-Man sequel

Zendaya has appeared as MJ in the Spider-Man film franchise since its first in 2017, starring opposite Tom Holland.

The next movie in the sequel is yet to be named, but has already been confirmed for a 2021 release.

Euphoria season two

Zendaya in Euphoria. Picture: HBO

Euphoria season two was confirmed by HBO earlier this year, but production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the series, Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue Bennett, a struggling 17-year-old fresh from rehab searching for where she belongs.

