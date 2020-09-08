Have Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Split Up? What We Know So Far

Fans want to know what happened to Jacob Elordi and Zendaya. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi’s recent outing with model Kaia Gerber has sparked all kinds of questions about his relationship with Zendaya.

Zendaya, 24, and Jacob Elordi, 23, were the young Hollywood couple Euphoria and The Kissing Booth fans were all rooting for, so when Jacob was pictured holding hands with model Kaia Gerber, 29, fans feared he’d been unfaithful.

Not only was Jacob seen having dinner with Kaia on the night of Zendaya’s birthday, but two weeks prior he was seen on holiday with Zendaya in Greece.

To be fair to the Euphoria co-stars, they never confirmed they were in a relationship despite fuelling the rumours for a whole year, so his new love interest in Kaia might not be all that scandalous.

Here’s what we know about Jacob and Zendaya’s relationship, which was kept under wraps for months:

Have Jacob Elordi and Zendaya split up?

Jacob Elordi grew close while filming Euphoria. Picture: Getty

Jacob and Zendaya never confirmed they were an item, but sources told E! they began as “close friends” until things became “romantic” once they’d finished filming.

Whether they were a couple or not, either way it looks like they’ve ended what they had since Jacob has been pictured looking close to Kaia.

Neither of the stars are yet to comment on the split.

The two were first linked in August 2019 after starring in Euphoria together and were seen on multiple occasions over the past year looking incredibly close.

In February this year they were seen kissing, which was pretty much confirmation they were a couple.

Is Jacob Elordi dating Kaia Gerber?

Jacob Elordi was pictured with Kaia Gerber. Picture: Getty

Jacob and Kaia were spotted grabbing dinner together at Nobu in Malibu on Zendaya’s birthday, with a source telling E! at the time they aren’t fully committed to each other, but are keeping things casual.

The insider said: “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there.

“They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”

Previously, Kaia dated Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

