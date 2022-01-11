Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

All the details on season 3 of Euphoria. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Here's everything you need to know about a potential third season to the HBO Max teen drama, Euphoria.

Euphoria has dropped its highly-anticipated second season much to fans' delight, but everyone is wondering the same thing – will there be a third series?

The Zendaya fronted teen drama has just aired its first episode of eight, with its finale due to air in late February.

Will Euphoria get the green light for season three? Here's everything we know so far...

Euphoria just dropped it's second season. Picture: Alamy

Will Euphoria get a third season?

HBO is yet to confirm the rumours that Euphoria has been renewed for another season, although fans have a sneaking suspicion that it's likely...

The dark drama didn't waste time in renewing the show after the first season's success, announcing that more episodes were on the way just one month after the first episode.

So if our calculations are correct we could be getting an announcement before you know it!

Fans are already theorising that a third season could be on the way. Picture: Alamy

When is season 3 of Euphoria coming out?

Until HBO confirm the rumours, no date for the third season will be announced.

However, there was a lengthy gap between the first and second instalments of the hit series, with the pilot episode airing in June 2019 and the sophomore season arriving this month!

That's a whopping two and a half years between seasons...

Will the Euphoria cast all be returning for season 3? Picture: Getty

Who will be in the season three cast of Euphoria?

We still have all of season two to get through, so who knows what will happen to the troubled teens throughout the next eight episodes.

The show's story hinges on the troubles of main characters Rue (Zendaya), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and so many more – so expect to see these talented actors make a return to the screen.

