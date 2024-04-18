Is Euphoria Cancelled? Zendaya's Latest Interview Leaves Season 3 Uncertain
18 April 2024, 12:58 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 13:28
Zendaya reveals first planned ending to Euphoria Season 2 finale would have been darker
Will there be a Euphoria season 3? Here's why fans think the show might be over for good.
Has Euphoria been cancelled? Well, Zendaya's latest interview has left fans worried that the show may not be coming back.
Ever since Euphoria season 2 ended in 2022, fans have been desperate to find out what happens next. As it stands, Rue still owes Laurie $10,000, Ashtray has been shot and Nate's reported his dad Cal to the police.
While HBO renewed the show for another season when season 2 was airing, Euphoria season 3 has faced constant delays. Due to the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and Angus Cloud's passing in 2023, production is still yet to begin. Reports that there are issues with Sam Levinson's scripts have been widely shared.
Now, Zendaya has responded to demands for the show to return and it's not looking good for fans of of the series.
Read more: Euphoria fans praise Angus Cloud's unforgettable Fez performance following his death
At the LA premiere for Zendaya's new movie Challengers, Variety asked her if Euphoria season 3 is still happening. Zendaya then responded: "I don't know! I am not in charge." She continued: "Of course, if it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."
Given the uncertainty of her response, fans are now concerned that Euphoria might not be coming back at all. One person tweeted: "'it’s above me'…she’s one of the producers. This show is OVER."
Another wrote: "Yeah it’s a wrap everyone".
“it’s above me” …. she’s one of the producers 😭 this show is OVER https://t.co/jRrmogKaTF— isabelle (@njhollandayaa) April 17, 2024
Yeah it’s a wrap everyone https://t.co/Wr2erZsLCu— rev (@whyrev) April 17, 2024
Hunter Schafer has also addressed the delays recently. Speaking to Variety at the GQ Global Creativity Awards (Apr 11), she said: "I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now. Everyone’s kind of blown up...with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time."
According to TheWrap, season 3 has been delayed due to script issues because there will be a time jump and HBO want Sam Levinson to have time to properly "break the story."
What do you think? Is Euphoria coming back?
