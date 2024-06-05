Who Left Love Island 2024 Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

5 June 2024, 09:57 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 10:01

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June
Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 is doing everything it needs to to be the spiciest season yet. But it’s hard to keep track of who gets kicked out of the villa. So, who left last night? Here’s a list of everyone dumped from series 11.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 is taking things to the next level. The new cast has proven to be as crazy as promised with the newly renovated villa and the new rules surrounding the hideaway being the perfect backdrop for all the drama.

With Joey Essex walking in episode one as the first bombshell of the season, we’ve been set up with some pretty high expectations of what’s to come.

However, did we expect to lose an islander as quickly as we have, in just episode two? No, we did not. So when Maya Jama revealed that Joey would steal another man’s girl within 24 hours and the islander left single was dumped, all our jaws were on the floor.

So who left Love Island 2024 last night? Here’s a list of all the Islanders dumped so far from series 11 of the show.

Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2
Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night? All the Islanders dumped from Love Island 2024.

Sam Taylor - Dumped: Episode 2

Sam Taylor joined Love Island 2024 in June
Sam Taylor joined Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV

Sam Taylor the cheeky, sweet hairdresser sadly was the first to leave Love Island 2024 through absolutely no fault of his own.

Sam was just unlucky enough to be coupled with the gorgeous Samantha Kenny, who Joey Essex had his eyes on and eventually stole in episode 2.

After being left single, Sam’s time on Love Island came to an end before it even really began and it took not only the entire villa but all the viewers by surprise.

Normally the person left single after a bombshell steals their partner is given a chance to get to know the other islanders before a recoupling, but Sam’s opportunity to do that was taken away.

Joey Essex decided to couple up with Samantha Kenny
Joey Essex decided to couple up with Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV

As Sam left the villa, he explained he had no hard feelings towards Joey for stealing his girl (of 24 hours) because being the bombshell means being burdened with a glorious purpose right?

Glorious purpose being the hard decision to go against the bro code and take another man’s woman.

In his exit interview with Maya, Sam admitted “disappointed to be leaving so soon” and didn’t have a chance to work his “magic and get to know everyone a bit better”.

“When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble,” he said. “Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Joey Essex first joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2011

Has Joey Essex Been On Love Island Before? A Look At How He Got So Famous

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

How Much Is Joey Essex Paid To Be On Love Island 2024? His Fees Revealed

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Is Love Island 2024's Casa Amor? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Is Sabrina Carpenter Going On Tour In 2024? Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist
Lady Gaga has sparked Taylor Swift collab theories

Lady Gaga Sparks Taylor Swift Collab Theory In Response To Pregnancy Rumours

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen says she would like to see Eloise and Cressida romance

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen would 'love' to see Eloise and Cressida friends-to-lovers romance
Simon Cowell is looking for the next big group of megastars

Simon Cowell On The Hunt For The Next One Direction

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Halsey 'The End' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Halsey's 'The End' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating Timeline: Their 'So American' Love Story

Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep

It's Bill Skarsgård Says "Hateful Opinions" About His Pennywise Left Him Unable To Sleep

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

What Date Does Love Island 2024 Finish Airing & How Long Is It On For?

Unpacking the Gaga pregnancy rumours

Is Lady Gaga Really Pregnant? The Pregnancy Rumours Explained

Dolly Parton Reacts To Beyoncé Changing Her 'Jolene' Lyrics

Dolly Parton Reveals How She Actually Feels About Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover

Jess White joined the Love Island villa in 2024

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Jess White Including Age, Job And Instagram

JoJo Siwa Addresses Claims She Stole Her New Song 'Choose Ur Fighter' From Another Artist

JoJo Siwa Addresses Claims She Stole 'Choose Ur Fighter' After Original Song Goes Viral

Joey Essex has never had trouble with the ladies

Joey Essex’s Complete Dating History From Vanessa Bauer & Lorena Medina To Now

Who is Love Island's Harriett's ex boyfriend?

Does Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Have A 'Secret Boyfriend'? Her Ex Revealed

Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June

Here’s Where And How To Watch Love Island 2024

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Why Is Joey Essex Famous? Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene

Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

Joey Essex has joined the Love Island cast

Joey Essex Almost Unrecognisable As Love Island's First Bombshell

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore Including Age, Job And Famous Friend

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ronnie Vint Including Age, Football Team And Ex Islander Fling
Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sean Stone Including Age, Job And Height

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset