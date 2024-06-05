Who Left Love Island 2024 Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 is doing everything it needs to to be the spiciest season yet. But it’s hard to keep track of who gets kicked out of the villa. So, who left last night? Here’s a list of everyone dumped from series 11.

Love Island 2024 is taking things to the next level. The new cast has proven to be as crazy as promised with the newly renovated villa and the new rules surrounding the hideaway being the perfect backdrop for all the drama.

With Joey Essex walking in episode one as the first bombshell of the season, we’ve been set up with some pretty high expectations of what’s to come.

However, did we expect to lose an islander as quickly as we have, in just episode two? No, we did not. So when Maya Jama revealed that Joey would steal another man’s girl within 24 hours and the islander left single was dumped, all our jaws were on the floor.

So who left Love Island 2024 last night? Here’s a list of all the Islanders dumped so far from series 11 of the show.

Love Island 2024 had it first shock dumping in just episode 2. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night? All the Islanders dumped from Love Island 2024.

Sam Taylor - Dumped: Episode 2

Sam Taylor joined Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV

Sam Taylor the cheeky, sweet hairdresser sadly was the first to leave Love Island 2024 through absolutely no fault of his own.

Sam was just unlucky enough to be coupled with the gorgeous Samantha Kenny, who Joey Essex had his eyes on and eventually stole in episode 2.

After being left single, Sam’s time on Love Island came to an end before it even really began and it took not only the entire villa but all the viewers by surprise.

Normally the person left single after a bombshell steals their partner is given a chance to get to know the other islanders before a recoupling, but Sam’s opportunity to do that was taken away.

Joey Essex decided to couple up with Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV

As Sam left the villa, he explained he had no hard feelings towards Joey for stealing his girl (of 24 hours) because being the bombshell means being burdened with a glorious purpose right?

Glorious purpose being the hard decision to go against the bro code and take another man’s woman.

In his exit interview with Maya, Sam admitted “disappointed to be leaving so soon” and didn’t have a chance to work his “magic and get to know everyone a bit better”.

“When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble,” he said. “Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.”

