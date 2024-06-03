5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Samantha Kenny

3 June 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 21:21

Get to know Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny
Get to know Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Samantha Kenny? Here's everything you need to know about the makeup artist looking for love - from her age, job, where she's from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liverpudlian Samatha Kenny is part of this summers stellar lineup of hot singles looking for love in the Love Island villa.

Promising to bring 'scouse glamour', she's joining the likes of Harriett Blackmore, Sean Stone, Patsy Field and others for the nations favourite dating show. Love Island producers have confirmed some changes to this series, like a new hideaway rule and a bombshell switch up...

But one thing that remains the same is the viewers' want to get to know the islanders better. So, from her job and age to her plans in the villa, here's everything you need to know about Samantha.

Makup artist Samantha is in the Love Island villa
Makup artist Samantha is in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Samantha Kenny:

  1. In preparation for the villa, Samantha said she's topped up her botox, had a facial and switched up her skincare routine to feel her best on the show.
  2. Samantha says she loves "a cockney boy" and hopes there's one for her on Love Island.
  3. According to her TikTok, like a lot of us these days, Samantha is 'looking for a guy in finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes'.
  4. Samantha is a very talented makeup artist and showcases her work on her Instagram.
  5. The islander is a Virgo baby!
Samantha has a preference for men from south London
Samantha has a preference for men from south London. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Samantha Kenny? Where is Love Island's Harri Samantha Kenny?

Age: 26

From: Liverpool

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: samanthakenny.xx

Samantha plans on bringing some fire to the villa: "I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour."

