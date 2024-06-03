5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Samantha Kenny

On Air Now
3 June 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 21:21
Who is Love Island's Samantha Kenny? Here's everything you need to know about the makeup artist looking for love - from her age, job, where she's from and more.
Liverpudlian Samatha Kenny is part of this summers stellar lineup of hot singles looking for love in the Love Island villa.
Promising to bring 'scouse glamour', she's joining the likes of Harriett Blackmore, Sean Stone, Patsy Field and others for the nations favourite dating show. Love Island producers have confirmed some changes to this series, like a new hideaway rule and a bombshell switch up...
But one thing that remains the same is the viewers' want to get to know the islanders better. So, from her job and age to her plans in the villa, here's everything you need to know about Samantha.
Age: 26
From: Liverpool
Job: Makeup artist
Instagram: samanthakenny.xx
Samantha plans on bringing some fire to the villa: "I think I will definitely bring some fire, I’m very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour."
