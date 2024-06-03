5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sean Stone

Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Sean Stone? Here's everything you need to know about the candyman looking for love from his age, height, job, where he's from and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is back for yet another summer of necking on, pulling islanders for chats and intense re-couplings and one of the hopeful singletons in the villa is sweets salesman Sean Stone.

Sean is in the villa looking for the real deal, he described himself as a relationship kind of man saying that finding "someone you want to be with it’s the best feeling".

The 24-year-old from Hertford believes now is the "perfect time" for him to find a partner as he says, "the one thing that is missing is my soulmate".

Now we can't promise you that Sean will find his soulmate on the show, but we can help you get to know him a bit better. Here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Sean Stone is in the Love Island villa looking for love. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Sean Stone:

Sean started up his own business in lockdown called 'Sweet Delivery' so if any of the girls have a sweet tooth they'll be like putty in his hands! Ahead of his Love Island stay Sean explored Thailand, you can see him living his best place like Bangkok and Maya Bay on his Instagram. Always up for exploring and physical exercise, Sean has climbed Snowdon in Wales. Sean says his family would describe him as "very loving, caring and thoughtful". In a partner, Sean is looking for someone "caring, ambitious and supportive".

How old is Love Island's Sean Stone? Where is Love Island's Sean Stone from?

Age: 24

From: Hertford, Hertfordshire

Job: Sweet salesmen

Instagram: seanstone__

Sean is the proud owner of 'Sweet Delivery'. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Love Island's Sean Stone?

Sean is 5'11. When asked what makes him a catch he said: "5’11, tall, dark and handsome. Not quite 6 foot. Great smile, great teeth, great arms and abs - the full package."

He's not just looks though, he said his family would describe him as "very loving, caring and thoughtful". We shall see which lucky girl ends up with such a promising package.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.