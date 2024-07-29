Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

29 July 2024, 19:30

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?
Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex left the villa with Jessy Potts in a dramatic final dumping, but are they still going strong, are they dating or have they split? Here's what we know.

In the penultimate episode of Love Island series 11, Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped in a vote by their co-stars.

All of the cast that had been dumped were invited back and given the power to dump one of the five remaining couples.

Joey and Jessy ended up with the most votes to be dumped and had to leave the villa. This left Jess and Ayo, Mimii and Josh, Sean and Matilda and Nicole and Ciaran as this year's finalists.

Jessy was upset as she was leaving, as she said she felt the choice wasn't about their compatibility but more people voting for them because they had a "grudge" towards Joey.

Despite the islander's decision, when they left the villa they seemed smitten with one another, but how have things gone now that they're in the real world? Here's what we know.

Joey and Jessy left the villa the day before the final
Joey and Jessy left the villa the day before the final. Picture: ITV

Are Joey and Jessy still dating?

Joey and Jessy are still together, after they left the villa they confirmed that were 'exclusive' on Love Island: After Sun, where they told Maya Jama that Jessy will be getting a tour of Joey's hometown Essex soon.

Their relationship status means they won't be dating anyone else and they're just one step away from being boyfriend and girlfriend.

Since they were dumped from the villa they haven't shared anything on their socials, but that's probably because they left so close to the finale.

It's likely they're set to attend the live final in Mallorca which is why their socials aren't currently active. Both of their IG bios still read 'I'm off to find love in the @loveisland villa!'.

Joey and Jessy dumped from Love Island

After they left the show, Joey and Jessy said they "knew they were never going to win".

"As soon as we saw the ex-islanders come in, we kind of knew," Jessy said of them getting 7 out 13 votes to be dumped. Joey replied: "Yeah we both whispered to each other, 'It's our time'."

He went on: "We knew that we were never gonna win, the way our journey went, people was hating on us, well hating on me, quite a lot.

"It was normally pointed at me not Jessy and I feel like if it was a public vote, I don't know. But anyone else's, maybe so."

