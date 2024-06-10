Where Is The Series 11 Love Island Villa In 2024?

The Love Island villa is decorated for the show during filming. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 is well underway but with the newly painted decor, fans have been asking whether it’s the same villa. On top of that, where even is the villa? All the location details revealed.

Love Island 2024 has kicked off with a bang, as Maya Jama welcomed 12 new islanders to a newly painted villa with brand new hideaway rules.

The hideaway has already caused problems between Samantha Kenny, Joey Essex and Harriett Blackmore and created a spicy private area for bombshell Uma Jammeh to have whisked away Ayo Odukoya.

But not everything has changed, the firepit is still the firepit, Ian Stirling is still the voice of the show and the the summer series is still filmed in Spain.

But whilst the villa may be unrecognisable after its revamp, it’s still the same villa we know and love. But where is the Love Island 2024 villa located? Here is everything you need to know.

The Love Island summer series is usually filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV

Where is the Love Island 2024 villa?

The general rule thus far has been that the summer series of Love Island seemed to be filmed in Mallorca, Spain whilst the winter seasons and the Love Island All Stars season that aired earlier in 2024 were filmed in the region of Franschhoek, Cape Town, South Africa.

The summer series 2024 is no exception to the rule and has been filmed on the small island of Mallorca.

The address is even visible on Google Maps if you find yourself in the area, you can check out the iconic villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar at Diseminado Poligono 8, 387, 07530, Illes Balears, Spain.

The Love Island villa is brighter than ever before. Picture: ITV

However don’t expect the villa to look how it does on TV, first of all, you might get shouted at for wandering the ground as it’s probably private property that is rented out for the duration of the show.

Secondly, all the bright neon lights and colours are built onto the villa’s skeleton for show purposes only, so if you do find yourself visiting, it’ll just look like a normal European villa.

But hovering over Google Maps showed that the villa retains the unique fire pit all year round. You can see its circle shape from the satellite images.

The Love Island villa is in a region called Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Picture: Google Maps

Where is the Casa Amor villa?

This is just speculation, but… call it a heavily educated guess.

We know the Casa Amor villa is often located incredibly close to the Love Island villa. In the past islanders have heard their counterparts yelling and screaming and partying hard from the other villa, which causes some tension and jealousy.

Also just for filming logistics, it makes sense to keep the second, smaller villa close by.

After zooming out on Google Maps from the Love Island villa, you can see a smaller villa with a pool on another street which the program estimated was just a four-minute walk or one-minute drive down that very same road.

