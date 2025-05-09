Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury tease baby news after confirming they're back together

9 May 2025, 11:29 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 12:07

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'back together' speculation finally comes to an end. Picture: Instagram / Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury finally confirmed they're back together after months of speculation.

No more if, buts or maybes, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed their relationship is officially back on - and has been for a while - after their shock spilt in August last year.

The Love Island sweethearts had spent five years together, brought two houses, had their daughter Bambi and became engaged before things came crashing down and Molly revealed with a heavy heart that their relationship had come to an end.

For a long time the reason for their split was unknown which led to countless cheating allegations and theories being levied against Tommy, which he denied time and time again. Eventually, Tommy revealed they'd split because of his unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

After months of separation and co-parenting, Tommy and Molly began to appear together more and more, leading fans to think they'd rekindled things. And now it's been confirmed that they had.

Molly-Mae and Tommy split after 5 years together
Molly-Mae and Tommy split after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

On Friday 9th May, the second part of Molly-Mae's docuseries dropped on Prime Video and it revealed her and Tommy's reconciliation. Molly gushed over how Tommy had changed his life around since their split, saying: "The version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen."

The pair shared a phone call where a smitten Tommy said: "I want to see that face for eternity."

Molly replied: "Why are you being silly?"

The adoring boxer responded: "Not being silly, just stating facts."

Molly-Mae and sister row over Tommy Fury relationship

During her confessional to the camera, Molly added: "How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

"We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen."

She continued: "Maybe If this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be.

"That's what I hope for."

Molly-Mae, Tommy and Bambi
Molly-Mae, Tommy and Bambi. Picture: Instagram

At the end of the docuseries, as the end credits began to roll, Molly said: "But as always, I always say I don't know what the future holds. I don't think it's gonna be a plain sailing future. I don't. That's just me being honest. I think we're still gonna have bumps.

"The dream is still the same that, you know, we'll get to a place one day when we will all be happy in that house together and have more children, hopefully, and just have a really nice, happy life together."

Even before their reconciliation was confirmed, in the first part of the docuseries, Molly had addressed this too, saying all she wanted was to have more babies with Tommy.

Molly-Mae and Tommy with their daughter Bambi
Molly-Mae and Tommy with their daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

The docuseries was filmed weeks in advance with Molly announcing in March that the season had wrapped. Before the second part of the series dropped there were already plenty signs that Molly and Tommy were back together.

After appearing on a family holiday together, Molly addressed her fans who were wondering why she'd stayed tight-lipped about the trip. In a vlog, she said: "I'm not keeping it a secret, like it's not a secret. We went on holiday to Dubai with Tommy, Bambi's dad.

"And we had a really, really, really amazing time. Probably the best holiday ever for all of us. But it's not that I'm hiding it, I'm just not quite ready to talk about it."

Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their split in August 2024
Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed their split in August 2024. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the week, Tommy had also hinted to everything being revealed in the second part of the docuseries released on Friday.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: "This year's going to be the best year of my life, it starts on Friday, I've turned it all around. I’m happy mentally now, I've got to go through these challenges in life.

"Everyone's got a hard life. I’ve come through this, I'm on the other side and I'm back doing what I do best."

Molly's sister Zoe Rae has made no secret about her qualms of Molly and Tommy's reunion, but even she has given the new chapter of their relationship the green light.

In the series, she said: "With Molly's relationship, she's definitely in a more stable position. I can see the parts of her that were lost last year coming back.

"I think she's finding that happy place in a life where she's got that fire in her belly again."

